District 65 to continue requiring face coverings regardless of vaccination status

Students and staff at Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will need to continue to wear face coverings on school premises no matter their vaccination status, Superintendent Devon Horton announced Monday.

The announcement counters a Friday declaration from the Illinois Department of Health that masks are not required for vaccinated residents in schools across the state. The Friday decision was made in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the Monday announcement, Horton said the district will consult with medical advisers and local health officials to create a plan for a safe reopening in the fall, which will be shared with community members in the coming weeks.

“We will update our guidance accordingly and will release 2021-22 health and safety measures and protocols in the coming weeks,” Horton wrote in the release. “I can assure you that we will provide ample notice, resources, and support to ensure a smooth, safe start to our new school year.”

District 65 is currently slated to begin instruction for the 2021-22 academic year on August 25.

