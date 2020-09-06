Einstein Bros. Bagels to reopen Sept. 9

After previous uncertainty surrounding its reopening, Einstein Bros. Bagels in downtown Evanston has announced it will reopen on Wednesday.

The franchise location was initially evaluating its reopening capabilities amid a COVID-19-driven recession. In July, The Daily reported a decision had not yet been made on the bagel shop’s status, but in recent days, a sign appeared on the store’s exterior announcing its grand reopening.

Recently, multiple downtown Evanston storefronts have closed, including Panera Bread, one of Einstein Bros. Bagels’ local competitors. Other notable retailers that closed their doors permanently after students left campus include Barnes & Noble and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Independent businesses have continued to struggle because of the pandemic, though they faced significant obstacles even before COVID-19. Many have taken out Paycheck Protection Program loans to help bridge the financial gap and stay open.

