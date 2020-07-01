Einstein Bros. Bagels evaluating whether to reopen downtown Evanston location

A view of Evanston from above. A decision on the Einstein Bros. Bagels downtown Evanston location’s reopening has not been made.

Einstein Bros. Bagels in downtown Evanston is evaluating its viability in the context of coronavirus recovery, according to Evanston Economic Development Manager Paul Zalmezak.

After reaching out to Vikki Scholten, director of contract compliance and oversight at Coffee & Bagel Brands, Zalmezak told The Daily that a decision on the location’s reopening has not been made.

Questions about whether to reopen Einstein Bros. Bagels come after six stores have closed their downtown Evanston locations in the past year, according to Annie Coakley, executive director of downtown Evanston. That list includes chains like Andy’s Frozen Custard, Barnes & Noble and Panera Bread, also known as St. Louis Bread Co., all of which closed amid the coronavirus pandemic that has decreased many people’s purchasing power.

Still, Coakley told The Daily last week that a new bubble tea store, Happy Lemon, is expected to come to 1607 Chicago Ave. Reza’s Restaurant, a Mediterranean and Persian restaurant, will replace Pete Miller’s Seafood & Prime Steak at 1557 Sherman Ave., Coakley added.

