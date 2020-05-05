University confirms 22nd COVID-19 case

Northwestern University has reported the 22nd case of COVID-19 on campus on Tuesday, increasing from 21 cases last week.

The infected person was present in multiple buildings on campus for a limited duration, according to the University’s web page tracking all confirmed cases of COVID-19. Previously, individuals noted under the “multiple campus buildings for a limited duration” category were contract workers.

The University has stopped sending mass emails informing students, faculty and staff of new cases across the Chicago and Evanston campuses, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals report positive tests.

Students are encouraged to contact Northwestern Health Service with any new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the coronavirus webpage. Faculty and staff should notify their school or unit’s top operational lead and the University’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Gwen Butler.

