University’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 21

Northwestern University has reported one more confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the University’s total up to 21.

One person located in Foster-Walker Complex and Kemper Hall has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the University’s web page that tracks all confirmed cases of COVID-19. Most recently, one student and one employee had tested positive for COVID-19, University spokesperson Bob Rowley told The Daily in an email.

The University has stopped sending mass emails informing students, faculty and staff of new cases across the Chicago and Evanston campuses, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals report positive tests.

Students are encouraged to contact Northwestern Health Service with any new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the coronavirus webpage. Faculty and staff should notify their school or unit’s top operational lead and the University’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Gwen Butler.

