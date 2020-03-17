Coronavirus updates: The Daily’s ongoing coverage

We’ve compiled a comprehensive page with regularly updated information on how Northwestern and Evanston are responding to the international outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

If you have questions let us know here and if you want to share information about other developments or cancelations at Northwestern or throughout Evanston related to COVID-19, please reach out to us at campus@dailynorthwestern.com or through our Facebook , Twitter or our anonymous tip form .

And if you’ve been following our coverage of COVID-19 as developments occur, consider making a donation to The Daily to help support our student journalism.

Comments