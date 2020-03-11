Have questions about how the coronavirus will affect Northwestern and Evanston? Let us know

As concerns around the novel coronavirus continue to grow in the U.S., University President Morton Schapiro announced Tuesday that while Northwestern will not be canceling Spring Break, the school is “evaluating various scenarios, including whether the timing of the quarter may need to be adjusted or whether classes need to be altered and delivered remotely.”

The Daily wants to know what questions you have about the coronavirus as it relates to Evanston and Northwestern. We’ll do our best to look into them and provide answers in follow-up stories.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, family members, Evanston residents, Wildcat sports fans and anyone else can submit questions using the form below. And stay up to date on coronavirus coverage here.

