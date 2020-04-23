Northwestern moves summer activities online

The University announced in an email Thursday that summer activities on and off campus would either be moved online, pushed back or canceled.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, all summer programs and activities starting on or before July 12 will be moved online, according to a Thursday email from the University.

These summer programs include all events, University-sponsored travel, academic programs 一 including classes 一 and summer camps occurring both on and off the campus.

Any activity that cannot be hosted remotely will be postponed or canceled, the email stated. However, the University will make exceptions for clinical operations and work considered essential or requiring “significant in-person instruction” for external licensure or accreditation.

The University also announced that pre-college programs that include minors, such as CATalyst and Hillel’s SCHMOOZE, will not be allowed to start in-person programming before September 13 一 one day before Wildcat Welcome is tentatively scheduled to start.

The University will also return to using letter grades for Summer Quarter, with the deadline to select Pass/No Pass grading extended.

Email: meganmunce2022@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @meganmuncie

Related Stories:

— One more student, employee test positive for COVID-19

— The Daily’s ongoing coronavirus coverage of Northwestern and Evanston

Comments