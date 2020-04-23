One more student, employee test positive for COVID-19

Northwestern has reported two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, totaling 20 total cases overall across the University’s Evanston and Chicago campuses.

One student and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19, University spokesperson Bob Rowley told The Daily in an email. The student is self-isolating and the employee is self-isolating off campus, he said.

One case is connected to the McManus Center, a seven-story apartment building in downtown Evanston on the corner of Orrington Avenue and Clark Street that is home to some Kellogg School of Management students, their partners and their families. The other case is noted to be connected to “multiple campus buildings for a limited duration.”

Over the past 10 days, the University has reported four cases of COVID-19 in McManus, at least three of which are related to residents of the center. Anyone with direct contact with the residents was asked to self-isolate.

The University has stopped sending mass emails informing students, faculty and staff of new cases across the Chicago and Evanston campuses, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals report positive tests.

Students are encouraged to contact Northwestern Health Service with any new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the coronavirus webpage. Faculty and staff should notify their school or unit’s top operational lead and the University’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Gwen Butler.

