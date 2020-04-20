Two more McManus Center residents test positive for COVID-19

Northwestern has reported two more confirmed cases of coronavirus connected to the McManus Center, totalling 18 cases overall across the University’s Evanston and Chicago campuses.

The McManus Center, a seven-story apartment building in downtown Evanston on the corner of Orrington Avenue and Clark Street, is home to some Kellogg School of Management students, their partners and their families.

Last week, the University reported one student living in McManus had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating. Anyone with direct contact with the student was also asked to self-isolate.

The University has stopped sending mass emails informing students, faculty and staff of new cases across the Chicago and Evanston campuses, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals report positive tests.

Students are encouraged to contact Northwestern Health Service with any new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the coronavirus webpage. Faculty and staff should notify their school or unit’s top operational lead and the University’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Gwen Butler.

