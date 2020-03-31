Northwestern reaches seventh confirmed case of COVID-19, first on Chicago campus

Northwestern’s Chicago campus had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the University’s coronavirus case tracking webpage.

A person in the Feinberg School of Medicine was announced Monday to have contracted the novel coronavirus. It is the seventh confirmed case across Northwestern’s Evanston and Chicago campuses.

The school’s first confirmed case came March 13 after an employee in the Kellogg School of Management’s Global Hub tested positive for the virus. The next day, a staff member in the Office of the Registrar in a role with limited face-to-face interaction with students and faculty was announced to have contracted the virus. Three additional cases among Kellogg Global Hub and Annenberg Hall staff have been reported as well.

The University has stopped sending emails to the Northwestern community for each confirmed case, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals test positive.

Students are encouraged to contact Northwestern Health Service with any new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the coronavirus webpage. Faculty and staff should notify their school or unit’s top operational lead and the University’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Gwen Butler.

