Northwestern announces first confirmed case of COVID-19, Kellogg Global Hub employee tested positive

An employee in the Kellogg School of Management’s Global Hub has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, according to a Friday evening email from Northwestern’s senior vice president for business and finance Craig Johnson.

The case is the first confirmed on Northwestern’s campus.

According to the email, the staff member is self-isolating off campus. Northwestern medical teams and Kellogg administrators are also reaching out to students, faculty and staff who may have had direct contact with the employee and asking them to self-isolate.

In an email to The Daily, a University spokesperson said no additional information was available at the time.

Earlier Friday, Provost Jonathan Holloway emailed encouraging professors to hold finals remotely or as take-home exams and announced that students “are not required to attend in-person exams.” All gatherings of 50 or more people in small locations that “do not allow for appropriate social distancing” were also canceled.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

