Holloway: Faculty strongly encouraged to not hold in-person finals, large gatherings in small spaces canceled

Provost Jonathan Holloway and other University administrators said they “strongly encourage” faculty who can do so to not hold in-person finals and canceled all large group gatherings set to take place in small spaces, according to a Friday email sent to the NU community.

Starting immediately, the email read, all gatherings of 50 or more people in small locations that “do not allow for appropriate social distancing” were canceled. All University offices, meetings, classroom and other scheduled events were also asked to ensure there is at least six feet between all participants in following suggested guidelines from U.S. health officials.

In addition to encouraging professors to hold finals remotely or as take-home exams, Holloway wrote that students “are not required to attend in-person exams.” According to the email, faculty and students will receive more information down the road about options for completing Winter Quarter finals.

An email earlier Friday morning from Northwestern Recreation also announced that beginning Friday evening, all operations and programming at University recreation facilitation will be suspended.

“This includes all open recreation, competitive sports, group exercise classes, personal training, aquatics programming and wellness suite services at Henry Crown Sports Pavilion, Norris Aquatics Center, Combe Indoor Tennis Center, Blomquist Gymnasium and the Sailing Center,” the email from NU Recreation said.

University President Morton Schapiro also announced earlier this week that Spring Break will be extended by one week and Spring Quarter classes will be held remotely for at least three weeks.

