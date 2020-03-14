Northwestern staff member in Registrar’s Office tests positive for novel coronavirus in second case on Evanston campus

A staff member in the Office of the Registrar on the Evanston campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by what’s commonly known as the novel coronavirus, according to a Saturday night email from Northwestern’s senior vice president for business and finance Craig Johnson.

The case is the second confirmed on Northwestern’s campus.

According to the email, the staff member is in a role with limited face-to-face interaction with students and faculty and has not had any contact with others outside the office in the last two weeks.

An employee in the Kellogg School of Management’s Global Hub was announced to have tested positive for the virus Friday evening.

Both individuals are self-isolating and Northwestern medical teams, along with other staff, are reaching out to students, faculty and staff who may have had direct contact with the employee and asking them to self-isolate, Johnson’s email said.

“We will do everything we can to support these individuals through what is undoubtedly a difficult time. Northwestern is committed to protecting our community and the community beyond our campuses,” Johnson wrote. “If you have been identified as someone who has been in contact with, or in close proximity to, any individual who has tested positive for the virus, you will be notified.”

There are no confirmed cases on the University’s Chicago campus as of Saturday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

