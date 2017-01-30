Schapiro: University will not reveal immigration status of students, faculty, staff

University President Morton Schapiro announced Monday in an email to students that Northwestern will not be releasing information related to the immigration status of students, faculty or staff to the federal government.

The announcement follows a statement Schapiro released Sunday advising against international travel for students from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted in a recent executive order by President Donald Trump. The executive order bars citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from entering the United States for 90 days — a timeline that could be extended with another motion — and blocks refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and prevents Syrian refugees from entering indefinitely.

“At times such as these, doing the right thing matters more than ever,” Schapiro said in Monday’s email to students.

In November, thousands in the Northwestern community ended up signing a petition asking the University to become a “sanctuary” for undocumented students, workers and their families. The University responded with a statement saying NU is “strongly committed” to being a welcoming and inclusive place but did not make any promises about withholding information related to immigration statuses.

Schapiro also wrote in the announcement that University Police will continue its policy of not detaining people based on their immigration status.

The University of Michigan made a similar announcement Saturday morning stating it would not release the immigration status of students.

