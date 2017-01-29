Schapiro: Trump’s executive order on immigration presents ‘serious concerns’ for Northwestern

University President Morton Schapiro delivers a talk last week at a church in Wilmette. Schapiro made a statement Sunday saying President Trump's executive order regarding immigrants and refugees raises "serious concerns" for the Northwestern community.





University President Morton Schapiro advised Sunday against international travel for students from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted in a recent executive order by President Donald Trump.

Schapiro sent students a statement via email in response to the executive order, which bars citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Somalia, from entering the United States for 90 days — a timeline that could be extended with another motion. The order also blocks refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and prevents Syrian refugees from entering indefinitely.

The executive order, signed Friday, received widespread backlash, sowing confusion and instigating protests in airports across the country, including Chicago. A federal judge in New York blocked a portion of the order Saturday night, inhibiting the government from deporting some travelers en route when the order was enacted.

Schapiro wrote that the University believes there is “no legitimate basis” to prohibiting visa-holders from the seven predominantly Muslim countries from continuing their academic work in the U.S.

“Knowledge knows no borders, and we all benefit greatly from the presence of the talented international students, faculty and staff who are members of the Northwestern community,” Schapiro said in the statement. “I sincerely hope that the Administration quickly makes clear that this country still welcomes scholars and students from around the world.”

Northwestern is working closely with the Association of American Universities to “monitor the situation,” Schapiro wrote. Several other universities, including Stanford University, also recommended against international travel for their students and faculty affected by the executive order. In response to the order, the University of Michigan president announced Saturday morning that the school would not reveal the immigration status of its students.

Additionally, as of Sunday afternoon, 79 Northwestern faculty members had signed an online petition opposing the executive order.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @matthewchoi2018

