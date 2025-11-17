Norris celebrates campus artists at annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair

By day, Kayd Bhagat (McCormick ’23, ’24) is a research technologist in a molecular biology lab. In his free time, he’s a potter spinning out mugs, vases and matcha bowls at a local pottery studio.

Bhagat was one of over 25 vendors at NU’s annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair, which took place Friday afternoon in Norris University Center. Along with Bhagat’s ceramic pieces, the fair featured jewelry, paintings, textiles and more — all handmade by NU community members, according to Kimberly Mills, Norris’ assistant director of arts and programs.

Though he’s been making pottery for years, Bhagat said, this fair was his first time formally selling his artwork. He said the fair felt especially accessible, given that the demands of a full-time job have prevented him from selling at other, more competitive art markets.

“This is really approachable,” Bhagat said. “I like that it caters toward Northwestern people … it makes it easier for up-and-coming artists to get our foot in the door and be able to sell our art.”

Mills said Norris opened applications for vendors back in August. In order to be considered for the fair, applicants submitted photos of their artwork and an artist’s statement. These submissions were then evaluated by a jury of staff members, with NU-affiliated applicants given priority during the selection process.

While the fair has had some returning artists over the past few years, Mills said, quite a few vendors this year are brand new to the arts scene. For her, getting to see the variety of talents on display is a constant highlight of the fair.

“It’s really eye-opening to see the many different creative sides of people who otherwise aren’t artists during the day,” Mills said. “Half of these vendors aren’t creating elaborate origami earrings or (pysanky) eggs by day — this is something they do on the side, and it’s so cool to be able to support their talents.”

Along with the art available for purchase, Norris’ Artica Studios organized a crafts table at the fair where visitors could make their own free bracelets and greeting cards. Mills added that any visitor who bought items from five different vendors would be entered into a raffle for a free piece of art, which she said she hoped would encourage visitors to support the artists selling.

Weinberg senior Emma Shuford teamed up with two friends to sell hand-knit washcloths, polymer clay magnets and personalized stickers at the fair. A longtime knitter, Shuford said she got the idea to participate in the fair while attending last year as a visitor.

While Shuford said selling her own art this year was fun, her favorite part of the fair was seeing the other art for sale and interacting with visitors as they came by her group’s table.

“It’s so nice to see the big community here,” Shuford said. “There are so many people who are willing to take time out of their busy schedules to come appreciate and support art — it’s just really cool to watch.”

