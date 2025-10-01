From pumpkins to playlists, here’s how to romanticize this autumn season

Believe it or not, it’s fall already. That’s right — though the sun’s still shining in Evanston and temperatures continue to soar above the 70s, we’ve officially crossed the threshold out of summer and into the most crisp and cozy season of the year.

If you’re like me, you’re probably not dying to pull out your bulky sweaters and scarves just yet. So even as we soak in our last few days of idyllic weather this quarter, here’s a list of music, films, activities and more that’ll help you get in the fall mood nevertheless.

Celebrate the season at local events

There’s nothing more festive around fall time than a good pumpkin patch or corn maze. Luckily, Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up in Chicago offers both — along with food trucks, carnival games and plenty of autumn photo ops. You can also stop by the Harvest Fest in Wilmette on Oct. 4 and 5 for a variety of fun family activities or take a day trip up to the Prairie Sky Orchard to pick some apples.

Curl up with a comfy movie

To me, the Harry Potter film franchise feels perfect for fall, striking just the right balance of cozy and spooky. But “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” reigns supreme as the most autumnal one: Its darker, moodier vibes and overcast skies pair nicely with the nostalgia factor of the early films. Other fall favorites of mine include Wes Anderson’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Dead Poets Society” and “When Harry Met Sally” (talk about a good bulky sweater!).

Enjoy fall-flavored drinks and treats

Let’s be real: It’s not fall without pumpkin spice. And while Starbucks’ PSL is a cult classic for a reason, Colectivo Coffee also offers a Salted Peanut Butter Cream Cold Brew and Spiced Apple Cider drink if you’re looking for a change of pace. You can also try Trader Joe’s wide variety of seasonal snacks — a personal favorite is the company’s Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies — or pick up some ingredients and bake a fun fall-inspired recipe with your friends!

Revisit fall episodes of your favorite shows

Whether it’s Halloween or Thanksgiving, nearly every sitcom has its fair share of fall holiday episodes. For example, “Friends” has a Thanksgiving episode in each of its ten seasons, and each one offers the easy humor and comfortable charm that characterizes any good sitcom. But the title for most autumnal TV show has to go to “Gilmore Girls,” as its quaint Stars Hollow setting and constant mentions of coffee conjure up the ideal cozy vibes for a good fall binge watch.

Turn up the Taylor Swift

Fall, in many ways, is the season of Taylor Swift. Though the release of her twelfth studio album is right around the corner, it’s Swift’s older songs that continue to serve as unofficial anthems of autumn. Her 2022 rerecording of “Red” offers a whopping 130 minutes of emotional, nostalgic fall vibes, with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and its 10-minute counterpart being perhaps the most patently autumnal. Of her more recent discography, 2020’s “folklore” and “evermore” both contain folksy tunes and brutally introspective prose that make them perfect for any gloomy fall day.

Soon enough, like every fall quarter, midterms will loom, clouds will form and the nights will come eerily early. So while we celebrate the last vestiges of summer, use these activities to bring a sprinkle of festive magic to the autumn season.

