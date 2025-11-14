Rapid Recap: Sharpshooting Harter shines in 69-54 NU win

Northwestern marched to a comprehensive 69-54 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore Friday night.

Junior guard Casey Harter led the game with a career-high 19 points, followed by senior forward Grace Sullivan and sophomore forward Tayla Thomas.

The Hawks (2-2, Mid-Eastern Athletic) from the eastern shores of Chesapeake Bay initially gave the Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) from the western shores of Lake Michigan trouble, but the hosts pulled away in the second quarter. Five points from Harter fueled a 9-2 NU run to open the quarter, and five from freshman guard Angelina Hodgens drove a 10-2 run to close it.

NU’s ball movement was on full display as it padded the lead in the third quarter. As the rock zipped around the Wildcat perimeter, it found the open woman in Harter time and time again, and the three-point specialist took full advantage for a career-high five buckets from behind the arc.

Even Thomas got in on the action from downtown, sinking a three of her own to start the fourth quarter. With under four minutes to go, junior guard Caroline Lau found Harter on the left wing once again. No. 12 made no mistake, securing her best college points total to date.

The Wildcats will travel down the lakeshore to face DePaul on Monday at 11 a.m.

