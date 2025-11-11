Political science and Pritzker professor talks ‘backlash politics’ at International Relations Speaker Series

The International Relations Speaker Series on Friday featured political science and Pritzker Prof. Karen Alter, who spoke about defining backlash politics and emphasized the necessity of a more explicit framework. The speaker series is open to all Northwestern students, including undergraduates.

“I’m extremely fascinated why people today get extremely motivated by grievances that happened a hundred years ago,” Alter said.

A small group of students gathered in Scott Hall to talk about the first chapter of Alter’s latest work, an upcoming edited volume on backlash politics. An edited volume is a book that contains scholarly articles about a specific theme or topic from multiple contributors.

Engaging in a feedback and discussion session, Alter discussed both her research and the process of creating an edited volume. She described her work as a “long-incubating project.”

Alter, along with her colleague Free University of Berlin Prof. Michael Zürn from the Berlin Social Science Center, defined backlash politics and created a framework for categorizing historical movements as backlash movements. In Alter’s words, backlash is “organized around, mobilized around returning to something.”

Alter said she started researching backlash politics in 2017. She argued that the concept of backlash politics quickly gained traction after Trump’s election, but she pointed out one theoretical problem.

“I started seeing more work appearing on backlash politics with everyone still struggling with the definition and conflating it with regression,” Alter said.

In other words, she concluded that there was “literally no definition of backlash politics.”

Alter expressed frustration with the existing “pundit-conversation” that boxed in backlash movements as politically regressive or less advanced. She felt those conversations were “counterproductive” because movements like the temperance movement and Boxer Rebellion were inherently forward-thinking in some respects.

Alter and Zürn also established a set of three criteria to define a backlash movement: “An objective of returning to a prior social condition,” “extraordinary claims and tactics” and a “threshold condition of entering and transforming popular discourse.”

“They have to challenge dominant scripts and do things that are intentionally distracting,” Alter said.

First-year political science Ph.D. student Gideon Gordan said he appreciated the work Alter does to “destigmatize” backlash politics, noting that its definition doesn’t always have to be regressive.

Gordon also found that the event was a good opportunity to learn about the types of research at the University.

“It’s a much more lively way to engage in academia thaan what I’m used to which is basically reading papers that other people have written without ever seeing the academic who’s making the argument,” Gordon said.

Sixth-year political science Ph.D. candidate Andrés Schelp, the coordinator of the speaker series, emphasized the importance of engaging with research that differs from your own interests. Schelp said topics like edited volumes can apply to all fields, regardless of specialization.

As one of the coordinators, Schelp said the goal is to create an “internal workshop” where graduate students and professors can participate equally.

“I think what was most interesting is that you can build an academic inquiry while at the same time engaging very relevant discussions on the political arena,” Schelp said.

Alter said she hopes that her work will be “shoulders” that the next generation of scholars and academics can stand on. For now, she has carved out the foundational definition and criteria for research in backlash politics.

“Our threshold is transforming popular discourse because we care about politics, and politics is about the stories you tell and the fights that you have,” Alter said.

