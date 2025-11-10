Buffett global peace event emphasizes youth involvement, Nobel Laureate Nadia Murad’s story as a survivor

Content warning: This article mentions of sexual assault and violence.

The Buffett Institute for Global Affairs hosted an event titled “The Peace We Make” on Friday. The all-day event featured several activists, including 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad.

In her opening remarks, history Prof. and Buffett Institute Director Deborah Cohen said the event was suggested and organized by students from the Institute’s Youth & Peacebuilding Working Group. Two students from the group, SESP junior Giavanna Chopra and Medill sophomore Liana Liu Ioannides, gave introductory speeches.

The opening conversation was moderated by Ioannides and featured Claire Hajaj, executive director of Inter Mediate — an organization that facilitates resolutions of global political conflicts.

Hajaj cautioned against viewing peace as a conclusive and definitive event.

“We need to be clear that we are not satisfied with just an end to violence,” she said. “We want a peace that is just and lasting.”

The conversation then shifted to youth peacemaking.

Hajaj told a story about walking into the United Nations for the first time and realizing that even in a building centered around old ideas, there is initiative among young people.

“We can all feel powerless from time to time, but the truth is the future is yours and you guys are the ones who will be making change,” Hajaj said. “Start now.”

Attendees reconvened after lunch for a conversation with Murad, moderated by political science Prof. Wendy Pearlman.

Murad shared the story of her abduction and rape by the Islamic State militant group amid the 2014 massacre of the Yazidi people, an ancient ethno-religious minority group, in the Sinjar region of Iraq. During the attacks, which were later called a genocide by the United Nations, over 5,000 men and older women were killed, and over 6,000 women and children were enslaved, according to her organization, Nadia’s Initiative.

She said reliving the story comes at a “great personal cost,” and she respects other survivors equally if they do not share theirs. However, she recalled a realization that sharing her story could impact awareness.

“I immediately felt that my survival came with a responsibility to share the story,” she said.

After fleeing Iraq, Murad said she began fighting for survivors of sexual violence. In 2018, she founded Nadia’s Initiative, an organization that advocates for survivors and rebuilds communities affected by violence.

Murad said she grew up in a system of revenge, but she hopes to counteract this in her life. She said what is really needed to make the Middle East more peaceful is accountability, but there has not been notable progress.

“I have lost more members of my own family than the number of members of ISIS who have been held accountable,” she said.

Murad also said that for every Yazidi, the answer is different. She said there are still Yazidi people in captivity, including some members of her own family.

“We will wait for them forever,” she said.

Besides the conversation with Murad, the event also included a panel discussion featuring activists from Belarus, Colombia and Uganda and themed discussion tables for the attendees over lunch.

To conclude the day, three student organizers reflected on the event in a discussion moderated by Jacqueline Azpeitia, manager of the Rotary Peace Centers Program for The Rotary Foundation.

Weinberg junior Sama Abusweireh, who was born and raised in Gaza, said that hearing peers talk about peace politics led the group to propose the symposium.

“It’s so important that we have the right places and spaces to talk about these things,” she said.

Abusweireh also said that it is crucial to put ourselves in others’ shoes and acknowledge what people have been through.

Medill sophomore Dasha Dubinina, who is from Belarus, said she has noticed that geopolitical tensions drive people apart, even when she was visiting the remote Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

“Something that is important for people is to never give up your way of thinking,” she said. “It is the only thing that can’t be taken away.”

Email: [email protected]

Related articles:

— ETHS teacher accepts peace award after months of controversy surrounding ‘Jewish acts of dissent’ poster

— ‘Our message is clear’: Jewish, Palestinian Israelis travel to Evanston, urge peaceful resolution

— Nobel laureate Nadia Murad discusses advocacy for survivors of genocide, sexual assault