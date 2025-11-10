From top awards to major snubs, The Daily predicts 2026 Grammy winners

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards nominations dropped on Friday, and members of The Daily’s Arts & Entertainment desk have some thoughts. Performing artists Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations at eight and seven, respectively, so it will be interesting to see who takes golden gramophones home on Feb. 1.

Who does The Daily think will win the big four categories? Who was totally snubbed? Join A&E Editor Maya Wong, Editor in Chief and former A&E Editor Emily Lichty and Assistant A&E Editors Clara Martinez and Clare Kirwan to see who they’d cast their votes for.

Record Of The Year

Nominees:

“DtMF” (Bad Bunny)

“Manchild” (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Anxiety” (Doechii)

“WILDFLOWER” (Billie Eilish)

“Abracadabra” (Lady Gaga)

“luther” (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)

“The Subway” (Chappell Roan)

“APT.” (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

Maya: Record Of The Year typically involves the song that had the most cultural impact, and I think in that vein, “APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars takes the cake. I mean, what other song on this list has a simple dance to go along with it and will be played as a crowd-pleasing PG song pick at wedding receptions? While “APT.” isn’t my personal favorite track nominated, this song is infectious and has longevity. It would also be great for K-pop to get the Grammy nod it’s long been deserving of.

Emily: If I had it my way, Chappell Roan would take home another Grammy for her track “The Subway.” First performed live by Roan in June 2024, fans eagerly awaited for the song to be available to stream for over a year. Roan delayed the release, partially because it took a long time to get the production just right. The wait was well worth it: The track strikes the perfect balance between campy city romp and a devastated breakup anthem. With “The Subway,” Roan lived up to her 2025 win of Best New Artist and hopefully proved she can keep her Grammys magic going.

Clara: This is a brutal set of nominations. Record Of The Year gives recognition to the production behind a song, and it’s surprising to see multiple tracks set to generic synth pop beats that lack much innovation. That being said, “luther” seems like an obvious pick. Kendrick Lamar and SZA seamlessly weave softer melodies with rhythmic interjections of rap. Even people who are not avid listeners of rap can find enjoyment in how the two artists complement each other in a smooth back-and-forth banter, not to mention a clever sample of Luther Vandross’ “If This World Were Mine.”

Clare: “luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA should be a shoo-in for the win. In a tribute to the late Luther Vandross, SZA and Lamar made a melodic rap performance that topped charts for months. The song is well-produced, blending SZA’s angelic voice with Lamar’s skillful rapping effortlessly. Though not my favorite song by any means, it’s versatile and has sound, lyric and production quality, everything the Record of the Year should have.

Album Of The Year

Nominees:

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (Bad Bunny)

“SWAG” (Justin Bieber)

“Man’s Best Friend” (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Let God Sort Em Out” (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice)

“MAYHEM” (Lady Gaga)

“GNX” (Kendrick Lamar)

“MUTT” (Leon Thomas)

“CHROMAKOPIA” (Tyler, the Creator)

Maya: This nominee lineup doesn’t have a total standout, but Sabrina Carpenter should win for “Man’s Best Friend.” You know and love the cover. “Man’s Best Friend” is an equally-strong follow up to Carpenter’s 2024 album “Short n’ Sweet.” The project cohesive in its country-and synth-pop-influenced production, and features some of Carpenter’s most clever (and R-rated) lyrics yet. It’s pure pop fun and deserves some serious recognition.

Emily: I haven’t reached super fan level with Lady Gaga yet. But, with seven nominations this season, I could see this year’s Grammys becoming the year of Gaga — even if it’s for lack of better options. “MAYHEM” offers a fresh take on Gaga’s signature sound while remaining reminiscent of her 2010s peak. Beyond the album’s impressive production quality, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Recording Academy favored Gaga simply to create an iconic awards show moment.

Clara: In terms of commercial success and cultural impact, Bad Bunny’s album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” is the obvious choice. It spent four weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, and Billboard went on to name him the Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The album is deeply connected to his Puerto Rican roots and feels more authentic than anything he has put out so far. Dealing with issues like immigration and gentrification, Bad Bunny’s album is striking a chord now more than ever.

Clare: To be honest, none of these albums particularly blew me away this year. But, if I have to settle, I suppose it will be for “Man’s Best Friend” by Sabrina Carpenter. Though “Short n’ Sweet” may have proved difficult to follow up for many artists, Carpenter did it with ease (and an awful lot of sass). Her lyrics are slightly raunchy, her performance charismatic — and the album, a true representation of what it means to be a “woman in male-dominated fields.”

Song Of The Year

Nominees:

“Abracadabra” (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” (Doechii)

“APT.” (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” (Bad Bunny)

“Golden” (HUNTR/X)

“Luther” (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)

“Manchild” (Sabrina Carpenter)

“WILDFLOWER” (Billie Eilish)

Maya: In terms of songwriting quality, I think Sabrina Carpenter pulls through again here with “Manchild.” Carpenter, Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen’s lyrics are spunky, charming and undeniably clever. Yes, the song is a big F-you to men, but it’s also a unique reflection on Carpenter’s love life that reveals why she may portray herself a certain way to the public eye. Also, the song’s accompanying music video is one of the best I’ve seen in a while.

Emily: A Recording Academy darling, Billie Eilish wouldn’t surprise me if she took home another Grammy for her track “WILDFLOWER.” While “Hit Me Hard and Soft” received mixed response from fans, I consider it some of the singer’s strongest work to date. With “WILDFLOWER,” Eilish once again demonstrates her gift for blending gut-wrenching, poetic lyrics with a transcendent, otherworldly soundscape. No one captures emotion through music quite like Eilish, and with each release, she continues to prove why she is one of the most innovative musicians of her generation.

Clara: “WILDFLOWER” is haunting and has a quiet intensity that is a representation of Eilish at her best. I have yet to meet someone who listens to “WILDFLOWER” and can’t relate it with a gut-wrenching relationship from their past. Eilish’s album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” swept the four main categories at the 2020 Grammys, and I think her most recent album is even more sonically intentional and well-crafted than her 2019 smash hit.

Clare: “Anxiety” by Doechii played on repeat in my beats this spring. It takes the catchy track behind Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” and puts a fun twist on it. Her lyrics are fast, dynamic, relatable and also funny, especially in a musical age where musicians often pay less attention to their words and more to the sound. The song was originally just an experiment that she posted to YouTube in 2019. But her fans loved it so much they begged her to release it. With an underdog-to-big leagues story like that, how could “Anxiety” not take the cake for Song of the Year?

Best New Artist

Nominees:

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marías

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Maya: In this surprisingly well-known lineup of nominees, I can’t help but go with the TikTok star-turned-it girl, Addison Rae. She’s had arguably the most cultural impact online and most popular hits. Rae’s debut album “Addison” is a dreamy project that offers thoughtful reflections on her life, from fame to her parents’ divorce. A visionary who cares deeply about how her music is made and what image she conveys — it’s been a joy to see her growth as a musician and performer this past year.

Emily: I’ve followed Olivia Dean since the early days of her career, so I am thrilled to see her finally receive the flowers she deserves. Her latest project, “The Art of Loving,” radiates with a peaceful simplicity and refreshing vulnerability often missing in today’s music landscape. The record highlights Dean’s gift for captivating audiences with her buttery vocals and honest yet flirty lyrics. Her true star power lies in her effortless ability to bring refinement and warmth to everything she creates. With her infectious “girl’s girl” energy and authentic reflections on love, Dean stands out among this year’s nominees and firmly establishes herself as a rising influence in modern music.

Clara: For me, Olivia Dean has been a breath of fresh air in the current landscape of female pop artists. She brought real instruments back into style on her September album “The Art of Loving,” bringing jazz to the forefront of mainstream pop. She demonstrates her versatility as an artist with some tracks that are suited for the happy couple montage of a rom-com, while others are best listened to with headphones and tissues. Although there are a few excellent nominees on this list, Dean is a cut above the rest.

Clare: We have TikTok to thank for many of these hitmaker artists on the list. And none other than Olivia Dean is my pick for the Best New Artist category. Dean has provided a fresh new voice for mature women around the globe, producing music that empowers and puts a pep in your step all at once. Her recent album “The Art of Loving” provides a sultry blend and lyrics that girls in their lover era, breakup era or thriving single era can all relate to. The English singer-songwriter provides a compassionate new tune that I think is here to stay.

Who was snubbed?

Maya: My lord and savior, Lorde, was totally left out of this year’s nominations, and I’m furious about it. “What Was That” was one of the indie songs of the summer, and “Virgin” is a masterpiece that marked a return to Lorde’s electronic-inspired roots. Lorde was once a Grammy starlet, and I honestly don’t know what she’s done wrong to fall out of the Recording Academy’s graces.

Emily: This year, it feels like artists are being recognized more for virality than the true quality of their music. There is a long list of musicians who made an undeniable impact on the industry, but found themselves snubbed. For example, the cultural success of Role Model’s album “Kansas Anymore” should have easily placed him on the list of best new artists. I’m fine with the Recording Academy nominating popular TikTok songs for Grammys, but not if they snub the viral tracks that are actually good… Other artists who deserved more recognition this year include Laufey and Miley Cyrus.

Clara: The red carpet for this year’s Grammys won’t lead to the awards ceremony; instead, these nominations feel like a one-way ticket to a tween’s TikTok For You Page. I’m still waiting for the Grammys to appreciate bands that are a cohesive front, rather than one glittery frontrunner with a team of producers and arsenal of GarageBand backing tracks. Metal band Deftones put out “private music,” while indie rock band flipturn released the unskippable album “Burnout Days.” I also enjoyed Dijon’s album “Baby” and Dominic Fike’s “Rocket,” but at this point in the game I know better than to ask the Recording Academy to recognize artists without a viral soundbite in the main categories.

Clare: Where is backflip Benson Boone? And, where is “That’s So True?” The two questions that I racked my brain over as I read through the nominations. Though maybe not the biggest snubs of the award season, the two stars broke through last awards season, and it’s concerning that they are not back at the Grammys this year with growing momentum. I, for one, hope Benson Boone will stay mystical and magical and Gracie Abrams will have more luck in her next breakup album.

