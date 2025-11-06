Evanston’s first dedicated pickleball courts are a net gain for avid players

Approaching the newly renovated James Park courts, the thwack of paddles on wiffle balls rings out. A group of onlookers in lawn chairs watches what has become a Sunday tradition — pickleball games.

Eighth Ward resident Jim O’Neil, along with his wife and friends, heads to the courts every weekend to play. He said they “found a new home” at the recently completed courts at James Park.

In October, the city completed renovations on James Park, converting its six tennis courts into 15 pickleball courts. The city also resurfaced the tennis courts at Leahy, Ackerman and Mason Parks as part of the renovations.

Kristine Dunne, a member of O’Neil’s pickleball squad, travels from Chicago to play pickleball at James Park.

“We’re very happy, definitely. It was worth the wait, because these are very high quality,” she said. “I’ve seen some places redone, but these nets and the poles are beautiful.”

With Evanston’s first dedicated pickleball courts complete, there are more opportunities for residents to hit around. But some tennis players, including Evanston residents Eve and Brit Creelman, said they are “frustrated” to see the James Park tennis courts go.

Tennis players in Evanston have been in a pickle about court conversions since they were first proposed, reflecting a broader national trend. According to the U.S. Tennis Association, 10% of tennis courts in America have been repainted or converted into pickleball courts.

The Creelmans attended the Parks and Recreation Board meetings about the courts, advocating for the preservation of some of James Park’s tennis courts. Brit Creelman said he was most concerned about the economic implications of the renovation at James Park.

“It seemed financially a little silly because (the tennis courts) had just been resurfaced,” he said. “As a taxpayer, it was frustrating to see that money maybe misspent.”

The tennis courts at James Park were resurfaced in the spring of 2023.

The Creelmans said they have played less tennis in the past few weeks as a result of losing the convenience of the James Park courts.

Brit Creelman said the couple will seek out new places to play tennis in Evanston, but are also giving pickleball a try. And so far, they said, they like the sport.

“When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade and we’re out here really enjoying these courts,” Brit Creelman said.

Like the Creelmans, Evanston resident Robert Walker also has a background in tennis. A friend introduced him to the game, and he “took to it like riding a bike.”

Dunne, also a former tennis player, said she started playing pickleball because the sport is much easier and more accessible than tennis.

“The great thing about pickleball is that it’s very social,” Walker said. “Anyone plays, from six to 96, so I think it’s a very inclusive sport.”

Although Walker’s initial impressions of the courts were generally positive, he expressed concern about the lack of mesh screens around the perimeter of the courts. Screens help mitigate wind interference and noise pollution.

According to a sign posted outside the courts, screens are supposed to be installed along the East, West, and South perimeters of the courts.

“I’m just happy Evanston finally got some pickleball courts,” Walker said. “I think it’s been long overdue.”

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

X: @wallis_rogin

Related Stories:

— Evanston’s pickleball and tennis communities reach compromise in proposed pickleball plan

— Parks and Recreation Board eyeing “first-class” pickleball center

— Evanston pickleballers push for dedicated courts