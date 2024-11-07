Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston’s pickleball and tennis communities reach compromise in proposed pickleball plan

Abby Kelso/The Daily Northwestern
The city plans on converting James Park to a facility with 15 pickleball courts, including one accessible pickleball court.
Abby Kelso, Reporter
November 7, 2024

Evanston residents Diane and Helder dos Santos began playing pickleball during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two quickly became infatuated with the sport, but they were frustrated by the lack of outdoor pickleball courts in Evanston.

Diane and Helder are part of a larger movement advocating for the city to build dedicated pickleball courts for its residents.

On Oct. 11, the two started an online petition with over 600 signatures advocating for Evanston to replace the James Park tennis courts with 15 pickleball courts, including one accessible court to accommodate the adaptive pickleball community in Evanston. 

The proposed plan had been approved Oct. 24 by Parks and Recreation and is being discussed by City Council. 

Diane and Helder resorted to playing pickleball in neighboring municipalities like Skokie and Wilmette, but they said there is a need for Evanston to accommodate the growing number of pickleball players in the city. 

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America right now, and the fact that we don’t have any dedicated pickleball courts in Evanston is sad,” said Helder. “We’re just lacking. We’re lagging behind.”

Diane and Helder said pickleball has a more community-focused feel than tennis, which is often played in more formal capacities.

“This is pick-up games,” Diane said. “This is like people mingling like you did when you were a kid.” 

However, some members of the Evanston tennis community are frustrated by the loss of the James Park tennis courts.

Deborah Cassell, president of the Evanston Community Tennis Association recognizes that a compromise between the two communities is necessary. But she worries that the city will not have money leftover in its budget to fulfill its promises to the tennis community.

“If those courts are not resurfaced, then it’s a grave injustice because you’ve taken away one of the most popular tennis court locations and then you haven’t fixed the courts that are unplayable and even dangerous,” Cassell said. 

While Evanston currently has 34 tennis courts, many of these courts are unusable and in need of resurfacing. Cassell said she slipped and injured herself while playing in a tournament at Ackerman Park because of its poorly maintained surface. 

While Evanston currently has several double-lined tennis courts, both pickleball and tennis players are in agreement that pickleball needs dedicated courts.

Both communities are frustrated by the double-lined courts, as these extra lines make it more difficult for tennis players to line judge. Additionally, tennis nets are both wider and taller than pickleball nets, making it more difficult to play pickleball.

Additionally, James Park along with Lovelace Park, is one of only two locations in Evanston with six tennis courts. 

The tennis community relies on these two parks to host tournaments, which often require at least five or six tennis courts in one location. However, Evanston holds programming and tennis lessons at Lovelace Park, so it is often unavailable, Cassell said. 

While the city has promised to increase availability at Lovelace, many tennis players are still worried about the loss of James Park, Cassell said. 

“I think that if the city resurfaces these courts, as they’ve spoken about striving to do, that will ease the blow in the long run, because we have so many courts that can’t be played on right now,” Cassell said. “But the difficulty of only having one court location with six courts, it’s got a bitter taste.” 

While Helder recognizes that some tennis players are upset by the proposed plan, he said he believes that its included provisions for the tennis community will give both sports the ability to thrive in Evanston.

He hopes that the proposed conversion will create a hub for pickleball in Evanston, building community. 

“Yes, there are some tennis players who are upset about this conversion,” Helder said. “But the thing is, we have nothing. The pickleball community in Evanston has nothing.”

Cassell reemphasized the importance of compromise between the two communities. 

She added that this has been a long and arduous process, with the ECTA participating in meetings with Parks and Recreation for the past two years.

“We’re not going to make everyone happy. You’d be hard-pressed to find a tennis player in Evanston who is happy about losing James Park,” Cassell said. “But at the end of the day, whatever happens, happens, and we just hope that the city sort of stands by what it’s saying.”

Email: [email protected] 

 

Related Stories:

Parks and Recreation Board eyeing “first-class” pickleball center

Evanston pickleballers push for dedicated courts

Local picklers rally around shot at new pickleball courts

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Events designed to support students reacting to the election will take place throughout the rest of the month.
Here are some of Northwestern’s post-election resources
NU has offered free car washes in response to the dust from Ryan Field construction.
NU-City Committee addresses misidentified Foster School trucks, student furniture disposal
At Animal Records, customers can buy new and used vinyl records, Archie Comics and vintage record players.
A college student’s guide to Evanston’s second-hand shops
Wynne’s 28-year tenure on the Council will make her the 3rd Ward’s longest serving councilmember and the fourth longest serving elected official in city history.
Q&A: 3rd Ward Ald. Melissa Wynne reflects on 28-year City Council career
Students and Evanston residents take in election results at watch parties
Students and Evanston residents take in election results at watch parties
Everything Evanston: Voters prioritize reproductive rights, democracy in 2024 election
Everything Evanston: Voters prioritize reproductive rights, democracy in 2024 election
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern Medicine’s Basic Nursing Assistant Program was launched in August 2022. Candidates who successfully complete the program are eligible to take the Illinois Nurse Aide Competency Certification Exam.
Northwestern Medicine expands Basic Nursing Assistant Training Program, offers additional cohort
Through a mentorship program, undergraduate students are paired up with middle school student mentees.
The Cities Project mentors youth from Chicago’s low income neighborhoods
The camera blurs out the audience faces and focuses on a man at the front that is pointing to a screen.
Northwestern Security and AI Lab continues to explore relationship between cybersecurity, AI
A phone depicts a chat conversation where someone is selling a concert ticket.
GroupMe chatbots raise frustrations for student organizations
Senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer fires a pass during a game earlier this season. Zimmer won Big Ten Player of the Year Wednesday.
Field Hockey: Zimmer named Big Ten Player of the Year as No. 1 Northwestern wins plethora of season awards
Junior forward Grace Sullivan helps up teammate sophomore guard Casey Harter against Illinois State on Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Rapid Recap: Northwestern drops season opener against Illinois State 81-77
More in Local
Election workers help residents vote at the Robert Crown Community Center.
Evanston voters resoundingly support Vice President Kamala Harris in The Daily’s exit surveys
The Daily’s election day landing page will feature projected and live results, breaking stories and relevant election coverage all night.
Election Day 2024: Live Updates
At the Human Services Committee meeting Monday, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) emphasized declawing is “unnecessary” for cats, in relation to an ordinance to prohibit declawing practices in Evanston.
Human Services Committee approves modifications addressing cat declawing, amplified music
Orrington Elementary School was the only District 65 school to be classified as “exemplary”, the highest designation in the 2024 Illinois Report Card. All other schools received a “commendable” summative designation.
District 65 student proficiency, achievement gaps higher than state averages, report shows
On average, in District 202 and in Illinois, white students outperform Black and Hispanic students by a margin of over 10%.
District 202 achievement gaps, student mastery higher than state averages, report shows
Families march during Monday's protest against possible seventh and eighth grade closures.
Teacher shortages, “mismanagement” plague Bessie Rhodes, parents say