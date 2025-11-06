Night of Peruvian Dance celebrates Afro-Peruvian history and culture

The rhythmic beats of the cajon, voices of Northwestern’s Latin Music Ensemble, stomping of feet and laughter of dancers filled Harris Hall on Wednesday evening as members of the NU community gathered for a Night of Peruvian Dance.

The event was led by Rubén Pachas, the director of the Center of Peruvian Arts in Chicago, in collaboration with NU’s Latin Music Ensemble and the Spanish Club. It was designed to teach and immerse attendees in the history and culture of Afro-Peruvian dance, Pachas said.

He added that the goal of the Center of Peruvian Arts is to pass down knowledge about Afro-Peruvian culture and teach others in an “Indigenous way.” The center works toward this goal via classes, performances and workshops, mixing Indigenous techniques with contemporary ones, Pachas said.

“I know art has evolution, but we have to conserve the roots,” Pachas said.

Gallery • 4 Photos Carol Schwam Marques/The Daily Northwestern The Latin Music Ensemble sings “Ingá,” an Afro-Peruvian song, as the rest of the Ensemble plays instruments, including the traditional cajita.

He opened Wednesday’s workshop with words in his Indigenous language, which he said translated to “Brothers and sisters, we are here today to learn a little more about the Afro-Peruvian culture.”

In his presentation, Pachas discussed Afro-Peruvian history as well as the development of the culture’s music and dance traditions. He explained that music emerged as a storytelling technique and as a form of cultural expression.

The music began with vocal performances but later involved percussion instruments like the cajon, a box shaped drum, and the quijada, the jaw bone of a donkey, which are traditionally used by Afro-Peruvians to make music. It represents “the voices or maybe the stories they want to tell through music,” Pachas said.

Later, he said, dance became part of the expression; Pachas explained that the dances were ceremonies for the wind, earth and rain. He then invited all the attendees to dance.

As the Latin Music Ensemble played the traditional cajon and quijada de burro, Pachas led the participants through traditional movements, taking side steps, spins and jumps.

“Indigenous dances are not difficult,” Pachas said. “You use steps like running, walking or jumping.”

Many of the participants in the room were dancing and smiling.

Spanish Prof. Jacob Brown said such events allow participants to experience culture in a way beyond academics, and reaffirm students in their identity.

“I love music and that is the kind of event I love to put on for students,” Brown said. “Music brings people together. I think we could all use that sense of community.”

After the dance workshop, the Latin Music Ensemble performed “Ingá” and “Saca la Mano,” both songs by Eva Ayllón, an Afro-Peruvian musician. The attendees of the workshop were encouraged to dance the moves they had just learned.

During “Ingá,” Weinberg junior and choreographer of the Latin Music Ensemble Natalia Rene performed a dance in the Peruvian festejo style, choreographed by Pachas.

“I loved when we all were dancing,” Rene said. “I’m impressed with people’s willingness to learn and participate in a different culture. I really enjoyed doing so.”

After dancing concluded, the night ended with Pachas teaching attendees to play the cajón, introducing them the basic rhythms of one of the key instruments in Afro-Peruvian culture.

Pachas said that he will continue to celebrate and spread his culture, no matter where he is.

“It is not something that is my passion — it is my life,” Pachas said.

