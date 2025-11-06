Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
Reel Thoughts: Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ raises important issues but falls short in execution

Illustration by Siri Reddy
Netflix’s “The Perfect Neighbor” weaves the topics of racism and “stand your ground” gun laws in the murder of Ajike Owens.
Alexandra Ingvoldstad, Reporter
November 6, 2025

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

A relentlessly angry, white neighbor throwing roller skates at a Black child. A Black mother begging for answers, only to be shot through the door by the aforementioned neighbor. “The Perfect Neighbor,” which gained traction on social media and was released to Netflix viewers on Oct. 17, is a devastating and chilling documentary that recounts the killing of mother of four Ajike Owens in her Florida suburb. 

The film opens with a brief look into the events that transpired on the night of June 2, 2023, when Owens was killed, through footage collected by police body cams. Sirens, cries, calls for help and orders from law enforcement are heard through the gurgly recording device strapped to the officers’ chests. After this teaser, the documentary dives into the events leading up to this night, revealing the countless 911 calls on children made by the neighbor, Susan Lorincz, many as a result of the children merely playing football near her house. 

The vast majority of the documentary utilizes raw footage from police arriving at the scene of Lorincz’s numerous 911 calls. 

Although the live footage is an important aspect of the film, one-on-one interviews with residents of the neighborhood would have added to the understanding of how those living near Lorincz felt. There are a few voiceover interviews from these neighbors — but it feels like their voices are heard from too little when it’s them and their children who are the ones that matter. 

“The Perfect Neighbor” revolves around the issues of racism and gun control. As Lorincz is white and nearly all of the community members and neighborhood children are Black (including Owens), the role of race persists throughout the film.

Lorincz was known to have frequently used racial slurs against the neighborhood children. Without any talking-head interviews from law enforcement, detectives, specialists or the neighbors themselves, the documentary offers little insight into how any of these important individuals felt regarding race in the investigation. 

The documentary features a few clips of protests in Owens’ honor, calling for justice for her and other victims of racist violence, as well as discussion of Florida’s “stand your ground” gun laws, which permits deadly force to prevent perceived imminent death or great bodily harm. These laws were considered in the trial, and an important factor in determining Lorincz’s sentencing of 25 years. However, given how important these topics are and how integral they were to the case, they aren’t discussed or dissected nearly enough.

Throughout “The Perfect Neighbor,” Lorincz and her police interviews become the focus of the story. By the time the end credits rolled, I knew more about her than I did about Owens or her community. While there is an attempt near the end to compile footage of Owens’ family and community coming together in grief, it isn’t nearly enough to fully capture Owens’ impact and the loss those around her faced in her absence. 

A longer section about Owens’ life, those she affected, her family and her accomplishments would have completed a picture of Owens, but without it, the film feels rather empty.

“The Perfect Neighbor” covers an important and devastating story, with many beautiful montages of family and togetherness. But without community members’ comprehensive perspectives and substantial tribute to Owens’ impact, the audience is left with unanswered questions. 

