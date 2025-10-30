Women’s Golf: Lee wins individual title as Northwestern loses East Lake Cup final to No. 3 Oregon

Senior Dianna Lee secured the individual stroke play title before No. 23 Northwestern fell to No. 3 Oregon in the finals of a rainy East Lake Cup in Atlanta from Monday to Wednesday.

Inclement weather cut the tournament’s opening stroke play portion to just nine holes, in which Lee was one of two players to finish under par. She shot a 2-under-34 with three birdies along the way.

The senior’s dominant performance continued through subsequent match play, earning her Big Ten Golfer of the Week. Lee was the sole Wildcat to win her matchup in the final against Oregon, taking it 5&4 following a 2&1 victory in the ’Cats’ first round against No. 2 USC.

That semifinal, which NU won 4-1, saw strong performances from all members of the squad. Matching Lee’s numbers, sophomore Megan Meng also scored a 2&1 victory. Both freshman Arianna Lau and junior Ashley Yun won their matches 1-up, while sophomore Hsin Tai Lin lost hers 1-up.

But the ’Cats soon found themselves on the other side of the scoreline, losing the final 4-1 to Oregon. Both Tai Lin and Lau finished one hole behind their opponents. Meng lost her matchup 3&2, and Yun fell 5&4.

Still, the tournament ended the team’s fall play on a high note after a slow start to the season. The team returns to the green at the Purdue Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, from Feb. 1-2.

