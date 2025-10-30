Curt’s Café celebrates grand reopening, new space for local artwork

After almost five months of construction, Curt’s Café is back — and now, the entire space is open.

Niki Moe Horrell, the cafe’s director of development, said closing down entirely was never an option.

“We’ve got very loyal customers who still wanted to come in for their coffee,” she said.

Located at 2922 Central St., the cafe’s fresh new look was made possible thanks to Evanston’s $25,000 sustainability grant. Instead of closing completely during the renovations, the cafe kept its west half side — where the coffee machine is — running.

Evanston resident Susan Trieschmann founded the cafe in 2012. Since then, Curt’s Café has grown from a small local initiative into a recognized nonprofit, providing job training and life skills to more than 650 Evanston residents aged 15-24 in high-risk situations.

“I was doing volunteer work with youth in prison, and I asked them what they needed so they wouldn’t end up back there. They just said they needed a job,” Trieschmann said. “They just wanted a job, so I created this.”

With the renovations, Curt’s Café also created a new space to showcase local artists.

Four artists from Evanston Made exhibited their work at the grand reopening: Cie Bond, Fran Joy, Elizabeth O’Connor-Bolich and Ren Picco-Freeman. The artists’ pieces ranged from portraying abstract visions of nature to dance photography capturing motion and emotion.

“It’s important to us to support the local art community while keeping the cafe welcoming for everyone,” Horrell said.

The space was expanded, the lighting was upgraded to warm, energy-efficient fixtures were installed and the walls were painted in fresh, vibrant colors.

Evanston resident Nancy Kuhr said the new space offers a combination of coffee and a welcoming atmosphere. The grand reopening celebrates a new chapter for an initiative that aims to support young adults, she added.

Jenessa Armstrong, the cafe’s front-of-house manager and trainer, said she enjoys working at the cafe because it’s a welcoming space.

Customer April Fuller echoed this sentiment. Beyond serving coffee, the cafe has become a hub for the community, she said.

The new renovations not only improve the daily experience for customers and staff but also create opportunities for art shows, workshops and other events, Rick Marsh, Curt’s Café’s board president, said.

“We want this to be more than just a cafe — it’s a place where people can learn, create and feel at home,” Horrell said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Curt’s Cafe celebrates a decade of second chances

— Curt’s Café expands to Highland Park

— Evanston Organizes: Curt’s Café reflects on success and growth as a staple of the community