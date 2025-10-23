Reel Thoughts: ‘The Diplomat’ blends diplomacy, distrust and devotion in Season 3

This review contains spoilers.

Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” released on Oct. 16, deftly blends the personal and the political with poignant scenes that entwine diplomacy with the complexities of love and lust. Desire and ambition clash at every turn.

The season picks up immediately after the finale of Season 2: President Rayburn (Michael McKean) is dead due to a heart attack caused by Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) notifying him that Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) was involved in an attack on a British warship. The White House’s conspiracy, which spanned the first two seasons — to keep the scandal under wraps, push out Penn and groom Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) for the vice presidency — is abandoned when the war criminal and vice president must be sworn in as president.

Rumors swirl about who the new president will choose as vice president. Everyone expects Kate Wyler to be the pick, but, in a striking twist, the president selects Wyler’s husband instead, the seasoned former diplomat Hal Wyler.

The decision throws a wrench into the couple’s already strained marriage and professional rivalry, setting the stage for a season characterized by personal distrust and political upheaval.

Kate Wyler’s character is subsequently pushed to her limits as she tries to balance the roles of ambassador and second lady while simultaneously navigating the challenges of her marriage.

Rather than empowering or belittling her, the show uses this duality to expose her flaws. Gone is the untouchable champion of democracy created in the previous two seasons. In her place stands a woman unraveling under pressure, forced to confront both the limits of her control and the consequences of her quasi-divorce.

The character development is a breath of fresh air, a welcome divergence from Kate Wyler’s usual character, who is usually intense and commanding. It casts her in a light that reveals she is multifaceted. Her walls of defense break down, like ours, and her problems are complex, like ours.

Having established that their marriage is effectively dead, Kate Wyler forms an intimate relationship with British spy Callum Ellis (Aidan Turner) with her husband’s consent. All the while, she still serves as ambassador to the United Kingdom, navigating tumultuous relationships with the headstrong prime minister and sensitive foreign minister. Her colleagues constantly ask her to call Hal Wyler — as if her role as second lady is subservient to that of her ambassadorial role.

The affair, while positive for Kate Wyler’s disposition, is constructed as an outlet for her to check out of her turbulent arrangement with Hal Wyler and into a fantasy void of real love and accountability.

One of the season’s most striking scenes occurs in Episode 5, after a heated conversation about her secret affair. Barefoot in a white dress, Kate Wyler kneels in a library, surrounded by archaic brown books, sobbing. It’s a humanizing image that draws the viewer away from the intensity of the plot, into the human aspects of politics and the nuance of her struggle.

Kate Wyler inserts herself into situations where she is not quite welcome, blurring the lines between her political duties and personal impulses, despite the strictly professional nature of her relationship with her husband.

In episode six, following a heated Oval Office exchange between Kate Wyler, Hal Wyler and the president, the chief of staff tells her, “An ambassador doesn’t call the VP a liar in front of the president, only his wife does that.”

This moment perfectly encapsulates one of the show’s most frustrating and engaging dynamics — the constant blurring of Kate Wyler’s roles and the blend of personal and professional — a balance between the nuance of human appeal and diplomatic action that every political drama needs.

Season 3 of “The Diplomat” thrives on chaos. Its characters and their relationships are as reckless politically as they are romantically, yet while these flaws do not wholly endear them to me, nor do they cause me to detest them. Instead, by offering flawed leaders, “The Diplomat” gives us a world where power and vulnerability coexist.

