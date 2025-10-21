Q&A: Director Mary Bronstein talks her new tension-packed A24 film ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’

Mary Bronstein’s new movie “If I Had Legs I’d Legs I’d Kick You” follows Linda (Rose Byrne) as she raises her daughter who is dealing with a mysterious illness. Linda and her daughter have to adjust to a new way of life when they move into a motel after a black hole opens up in their apartment while her husband is absent on a work trip.

In this high-tension film, the pressure on Linda’s relationship with her boss and supervisor (Conan O’Brien) amps up while she finds momentary solace in the presence of a friendly neighbor, James (A$AP Rocky).

The film, written and directed by Bronstein, premiered in Chicago this past weekend and will be released nationwide Oct. 24.

The Daily sat down with Bronstein while she was in Chicago for the Chicago International Film Festival to discuss the power of tension, original casting and new depictions of mothers in film.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: The movie is stressful. How did you gauge it so that the final product hits the stress “sweet spot?”

Bronstein: That’s always the challenge in making a movie like this. What Rose (Byrne) kindly says is that there’s very little difference between reading the script and seeing the final product, which is the biggest compliment to me. The script was written with urgency, and I wanted to keep that feeling all the way to the screen. We start with pretty high tension, and we keep going up and up, showing the nuances of her ups and downs and then as we sort of plummet down to the end. It was really me and her (Byrne), working together, that achieved that.

The Daily: How did you and Byrne avoid the stressed-out, hysterical woman/mom cliche? Was it because this woman was so richly and thoroughly inhabited by Byrne?

Bronstein: I wanted this to be wholly different. And the way we made it different is Rose and I got to have five or six weeks (to) prepare this character at my kitchen table. That time is not built into the production schedule. I think that the way that we got around all those tropes — hopefully we did — was by doing that work and asking, “Who was this woman before this happened? Who is this woman when she’s not in crisis?”

The Daily: You can get acquainted with Linda’s world because there’s not that many characters and two of them are played by massive talents in their own fields, A$AP Rocky and Conan O’Brien. How did they contribute to making this feel like real life?

Bronstein: I had the good fortune that my partners at A24 gave me the space and the ability to cast all my principals. I said this bonkers thing in a meeting, “I have an idea for the therapist: Conan O’Brien,” and their attitude was, “let’s go for it.” What’s the worst that happens, he says, “no?” I’ll always be grateful that he took that risk and he trusted me, because what I’m having him do is I’m stripping away everything that is his comfort as a performer and how the audience is used to seeing him.

The chemistry between the two (Conan and Rose) is just lightning in a bottle. And then with Rocky’s character, I looked at a few traditional (casting) roads. And then A24 suggested we look at some musicians. When I met with Rocky, and he came on the Zoom and grinned at me, I thought, “Oh my god, this is James. I’ve got to nail this meeting.” Because that’s who this guy is: charming, oozing with charisma and coolness that you can’t teach, you can’t direct that into somebody. He’s a guy who can wink at a woman, and it’s natural. Not everybody has that. What I wanted to do also in casting those two untraditional performers is show that there’s nothing traditional or tropey about the movie.

Email: [email protected]

X: @gracejw215

Related Stories:

— Reel Thoughts: ‘After the Hunt’ proves a star-studded cast does not equal a stellar film

— 61st Chicago International Film Festival reels in NU students, alums

— Reel Thoughts: ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ throws thriller conventions overboard