Evanston hospital, healthcare collaborative recognized for excellence

Evanston’s Saint Francis Hospital and the Evanston Healthcare Response Collaborative received recognition for nursing excellence and healthcare education programs, respectively, as announced in news releases Tuesday.
Saint Francis received a “Magnet with Distinction” recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, placing it among a select global community of recognized organizations, including only 47 hospitals in the U.S., a news release from Prime Healthcare Foundation stated.
The title acknowledges hospitals and healthcare organizations that achieve the highest level of nursing excellence and address challenges and changes in healthcare, according to the center’s website.
Saint Francis was also the only Illinois hospital to be recognized in 13 categories of exemplar status, the release reads.
“Earning 13 Exemplar categories is extraordinary, and a direct reflection of the passion, expertise and dedication of our nursing team,” Saint Francis chief nursing officer and chief operating officer Rosenda M. Barrera said in the release. “This recognition belongs to them — and to the culture of compassion and collaboration that defines Saint Francis.”
Mayor Daniel Biss and Northwestern University presented the Evanston Chamber of Commerce Catalyst Award to the Evanston Healthcare Response Collaborative. The award recognizes efforts made to strengthen partnerships and benefit the community, an Oakton College news release said.
The collaborative partnered with Oakton College to develop programs to prepare high school students for healthcare careers while also supporting the local workforce.
Programs include a Basic Nurse Assistant Training, which offers Evanston Township High School students an introduction to healthcare careers and connects them with Oakton’s health sciences programs, the Oakton College release stated.
Oakton College’s Health Careers Education Center, in collaboration with Endeavor Health, aims to strengthen the healthcare talent pipeline in northern Chicago suburbs.
According to the release, a Northwestern Medicine assistant apprenticeship program also offers students opportunities for healthcare education through hands-on experience and mentorship.

