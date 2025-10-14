‘We are not in normal times’: Evanston residents stay civically engaged through national networks

Sixth Ward resident Kurt Peters remembers protesting against the Vietnam War and the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Decades later, Peters said staying politically active remains important, especially for grassroots movements.

Through much of the 1990s, he served on the board of Chicago Area Peace Action. Now, he donates to Force Multiplier, a national political fundraising group that directs money toward Democratic candidates in competitive races.

Peters said he uses Force Multiplier’s network to connect with activism opportunities, including local protests and petitions. In June, he attended Evanston’s No Kings rally, using the organization’s website to check locations and times.

Founded in 2017, Force Multiplier describes itself as a volunteer-led effort to help Democrats win control of Congress and strengthen democracy. According to its website, the organization has raised about $29 million since its establishment.

“The Republicans did a hell of a job doing things last cycle, like talking to voters who don’t follow the news but listen to people like Joe Rogan,” co-founder Laura Weisel said. “So we are supporting pro-democracy social media digital influencers and creators.”

The organization hosts virtual events where candidates speak directly to attendees and has run several targeted funds — including one that supports digital media outreach.

It also encourages members to share information and invitations about other political engagement opportunities, such as the national grassroots movement Indivisible, through email lists.

“We’ve been partnering with Indivisible since their first action, which was called ‘Hands Off,’ last April,” Weisel said. “We tell our donors to go to these events, try to create a Force Multiplier presence at these events.”

Indivisible Evanston is hosting another No Kings rally Oct. 18. Riverwoods, Illinois resident Scott Mermel heard about the upcoming protest through Force Multiplier. This will be the first in-person rally that Mermel has been able to attend after following the organization online.

Mermel said he’s attended several of the group’s virtual events, which he said gave him a chance to hear candidates in a way that was “not filtered by any news media.”

“I’m interested to go to hear whatever speakers there are but my biggest concern is that we all turn out,” Mermel said.

He explained that big demonstrations like No Kings may not sway those in power, but they can reassure others who need to see that they’re not alone in their views.

For Peters, although Illinois is a blue state, continued civic engagement is critical, he said. The same is true for every blue state in the country, he added.

“We happen to be fortunate here in Illinois that we have a strong blue presence, but there are plenty of red voters in Illinois, and the point of these grassroots demonstrations is to help people to understand that we are not in normal times,” Peters said.

Peters added he felt that the Democratic establishment’s initial response to Trump’s inauguration was “pretty tepid,” but through the efforts of grassroots organizations, they have become “much more pointed in their opposition to Trump.”

First Ward resident Jerry Herst also protested the Vietnam War and continues to stay politically involved through local demonstrations and civic organizations, including Force Multiplier.

At Evanston rallies, the majority of protesters tend to be “graybeards,” though “people of all ages” attend, Herst said.

As an older adult, he said he prefers to avoid civil disobedience and physical confrontation, but still feels that it is important to be seen.

“It seems that in this day and age, my cohort of Vietnam War protesters who grew up protesting the abuses of the government then are, in some ways, taking the lead along with a majority of women,” he said.

Herst, who also plans to attend the upcoming No Kings rally, described political engagement as a “virtuous cycle,” where participation inspires people to continue showing up.

In July, Force Multiplier hosted a virtual event with Harvard Prof. Erica Chenoweth, known for research on the “3.5% rule” — the idea that sustained non-violent protest by a small fraction of the population can enact political change.

Peters said he has seen a movement of small demonstrations across the country — including in Evanston. Peters said he is also part of a small group that meets every Thursday night at the corner of Central Street and Lincolnwood Drive to demonstrate with signs.

To him, grassroots organizing is important from a local perspective, but he also thinks it’s important for people to see that there is “a nation-wide movement of these protests going on.”

“It may not be 250,000 people in Washington, D.C., but it’s 250,000 people spread out across the country, making their views known,” Peters said.

