Captured: Evanston protests ICE presence in greater Chicago area

Over 80 community members gathered to protest President Donald Trump’s executive actions and the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the greater Chicago area Sunday. Pink Poster Club held a No Kings Family Rally at Raymond Park, where families walked around the park with posters and sang songs about unity. Other residents partook in Hands Along Lake Michigan, led by Hands Off Kenosha, at Lighthouse Beach. The protest had attendees along the lake from Wind Point, Wisconsin to Evanston.

