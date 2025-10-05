A group of people walking in a park. A sign reading “No Kings” is visible.
About 70 community members joined the Pink Poster Club at its No Kings Family Rally on Sunday.
Anavi Prakash/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Evanston protests ICE presence in greater Chicago area

Anavi Prakash, City Editor
October 5, 2025
Over 80 community members gathered to protest President Donald Trump’s executive actions and the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the greater Chicago area Sunday. Pink Poster Club held a No Kings Family Rally at Raymond Park, where families walked around the park with posters and sang songs about unity. Other residents partook in Hands Along Lake Michigan, led by Hands Off Kenosha, at Lighthouse Beach. The protest had attendees along the lake from Wind Point, Wisconsin to Evanston.

A sign reading “Human rights belong to everyone” leans against a red walker next to a blue picnic blanket. A woman in a beige bucket hat holds a sign saying “No to Trump!!”A woman holds a girl who is holding a tambourine and a poster. A boy holding a sign with doodles saying “Kindness is cool”A woman holds a sign as a car drives by. A pink banner reading “Defend democracy, protect freedom, join the club!” is hung behind a music stand. A woman with a hat with a bow stands on the side of the road with a poster and an American flag. A woman walks on the sidewalk holding an American flag. A group of people stands at the edge of the road.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

 

