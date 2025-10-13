Subscribe
Hatchet Burger pops up around Evanston to serve classic smashburgers, comfort food

Regan Huizenga/The Daily Northwestern
Hatchet Burger operates out of La Principal on Monday evenings from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Regan Huizenga, Assistant City Editor
October 13, 2025

La Principal is closed Mondays, but from 4:30-9 p.m., it takes on a different atmosphere. Customers are still drawn to 700 Main St., thanks to Evanston resident Ben Janasiak’s Hatchet Burger pop up shops. 

After attending culinary school and working in fine dining for several years, Janasiak decided it was time to do something on his own. He wanted to make use of fresh ingredients and the cooking techniques he had developed. But, he also wanted to do something “more approachable,” he said. 

“I’m just experimenting on my own, and I apply that towards comfort food and burgers and sandwiches,” Janasiak said. 

Hatchet Burger began as a pop up selling porchetta sandwiches out of La Principal’s takeout window. Janasiak was able to do it out of the Mexican restaurant because his friend, Eric Young, is the owner.

“We’re always batting around a bunch of ideas,” Young said. “I don’t remember the specific moment, but I know that he left his (former) job, and I think I just threw out there, ‘Dude, Monday nights are open if you ever want to get creative.’” 

Young said he understands that the restaurant industry can “pigeonhole” creatives, as they work six days a week making the same cuisine. 

After the two decided that Hatchet Burger would pop up in La Principal, Young said he gave Janasiak a key and left it up to him. The idea, name and concept were all Janasiak’s, he added. 

The staple menu item is a classic smashburger, featuring a special burger sauce. The menu also includes vegetarian options and other sandwiches. 

What Janasiak used to call his “secret sandwich shop” has since grown from occasional pop ups to monthly and now weekly. Sometimes Hatchet Burger sells out, in which case the pop up closes before 9 p.m. Janasiak said he doesn’t like to sell out — because he wants to be able to serve everybody that comes in — but it can be difficult to gauge how much supplies he needs each night. 

Hatchet Burger has grown primarily through word of mouth. Janasiak has an Instagram account for the business, but doesn’t use any other type of marketing or advertising, he said. He added that he wanted people to learn about his “secret shop” on their own, seek it out and show up.

Evanston residents Elijah and Molly Knake are regulars at Hatchet Burger. They first learned about it because Molly Knake worked at La Principal with Janasiak’s daughter. They also knew Janasiak from Dear Margaret — where he previously worked — the Knakes’ favorite restaurant, Elijah Knake said.

For Molly Knake, Hatchet Burger’s tater tots are “the best I’ve ever had in my life,” she said. Coming to the pop up has become their Monday night tradition, she added. 

“All week I look forward to coming back,” Elijah Knake said. 

Young appreciates that Hatchet Burger brings more people to Main Street, he said. The pop up has a positive impact on his own business too, he added, by bringing people to the area that may end up returning another day. 

Janasiak said he hopes to continue to pop up at La Principal on Monday nights as long as people continue to show up. 

He has started looking for his own space, but is not in any rush to move, he said. The way things operate currently are fun, he added, and even when he does have a space, he hopes to continue to do pop ups and work with friends in the restaurant industry. 

Janasiak has also held Hatchet Burger pops up in other locations, including a trucker show with Frank and Mary’s Tavern. He finished a week-long pop up at Ward Eight bar on Saturday. 

Janasiak emphasized that Hatchet Burger is about more than cooking — he enjoys working with other creatives and getting to see people come and enjoy the food, he said.

“It started off as me just wanting to do something different to get out of fine dining and be more approachable and be able to reach more people in a casual setting,” Janasiak said. “It’s grown into my job now and I’m partnering with really cool businesses and I’m getting these cool opportunities to display my food all over the place.” 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @reganmichele215

