Cakes, croissants and croque monsieurs: Praline Cauldron cafe celebrates French culture in Evanston

Chef Remy Ruiz opened the doors to the Praline Cauldron — a French cafe of his own creation — for its first day last Friday morning.

With both of his parents specializing in the culinary arts, his career path was set. While he was born in France, he sought to expand his craft to reach cultures beyond the borders of his homeland. When he moved to America, he knew his work had to adapt to American culture.

“I decided to use the local product,” he said. “Because I came to your country, I need to use your product.”

Ruiz brings his French culinary heritage everywhere he goes, from Canada to the Caribbean, combining his traditions with local ingredients. That practice inspired him to open the cafe at 500 Davis St., Ruiz said.

For French Prof. Dominique Licops, who researches French culture, Evanston’s cultural melting pot is what makes the community so vibrant.

“Having that exposure to diverse viewpoints, diverse languages and cultures makes you learn a lot about your own culture and your own self that you thought were just natural ways of being,” she said. “That kind of … experience is what that teaches you.”

One’s culture can take inspiration from another — a process referred to as hybridization, Licops said.

The cafe sells everything from pain au chocolat to croque monsieur.

By the end of the first day, the cafe’s display case was nearly empty.

“As I was walking by, I saw the beautiful glass display of all the pastries and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is awesome’,” said Rachelle Kramer, an early customer who arrived within an hour of the cafe’s opening time. “I thought, ‘I gotta look at this place.’”

What she found was friendly staff and decor — from booths to paintings — that she said were reminiscent of the European “flair” she’d experienced studying abroad in Italy during college.

To Weinberg freshman Maya Brusson, a born-and-raised Parisian, the experience was an authentic representation of French culture, she said.

Creating a space for people of a shared culture is integral to an atmosphere as diverse as Northwestern, Brusson added.

“Part of college is discovering yourself and discovering the world,” she said. “I think that for students, it’s a great way to connect with communities that they’re part of … or that they just (enjoy).”

By curating his pastry case with classical French cuisine with a local touch and passing on his craft to new employees, Ruiz hopes to solidify his business as an Evanston staple and continue a tradition of culinary culture — pour les années à venir.

