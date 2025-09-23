Korean-inspired shop Wafflavor creates sense of community among customers

Just around the corner from Northwestern, Wafflavor on Sherman Avenue is welcoming NU students into the shop for Korean-inspired waffles.

Wafflavor first opened in July with weekly sample events, allowing Evanston residents to try the waffles. Owner Song Park said that many of the roughly 300 locals that attended those events have since become regulars.

Park said she hopes the start of NU’s school year will bring students into Wafflavor.

“I’ve noticed (more students) over the past week as people started moving in,” employee Greta Zumbrunnen said. “First, it was students coming with their families and now we have a lot more students who come in day to day.”

Serving a variety of drinks and dessert-style waffles, Wafflavor is inspired by Korea-based companies Waffle University, Waffle Khan and Waffle Bant, all of which make a similar product.

In Korea, waffles are typically eaten as a street-style snack or dessert and served in a sleeve, Park said. She said she has noticed a crowd of Asian customers, especially Malaysian and Indonesian, who are familiar with the eating style.

“We use (the boxes) right now, but we have sleeves over there, too. So they say, ‘Can I put my waffle in the sleeve?’” Park said.

To allow customers to get an authentic taste of Korean culture, the flour at Wafflavor is shipped from Korea, resulting in a crispier and lighter texture in comparison to typical American waffles, Park said. The cream-filled waffles can be garnished with a variety of toppings, including a house-made apple jam that’s popular in Korea, Zumbrunnen said.

Park says the most popular waffles are the Nutella banana waffle and strawberry waffle.

To continue putting its name out into the community, Wafflavor will be participating in two local events in October: Big Bite Night on Sunday, Oct. 5, from 3 to 5 p.m., and the Trick or Treat Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m., both hosted by Downtown Evanston.

Weinberg junior Janine Chi has already paid Wafflavor a visit and enjoyed seeing the variety on the menu.

“It has a combination of drinks and waffles, and they have a lot of different kinds that kind of suits everyone,” said Chi, who tried the strawberry waffle.

Beyond just waffles, employee Zumbrunnen said Wafflavor fosters a sense of community in Evanston, providing students with an opportunity to engage with a small local business.

Park said she tries to greet every customer so that they feel comfortable in the shop, and hopefully they return for waffles.

“Seeing familiar faces come back is one of the best parts of running this shop,” Park said.

