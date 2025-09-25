Outdoor Cafe’s Evanston location builds momentum on Central Street

Evanston resident Kevin Nguyen’s Outdoor Cafe, which specializes in boba tea and sandwiches, opened on Central Street at the end of June.

After running his first location on Chicago’s West Bryn Mawr Avenue for several years, Nguyen opted to expand his market northward with an additional cafe in Evanston.

Nguyen sends his children to St. Athanasius School near Outdoor Cafe’s Evanston location. Since his family already lived and attended school in the area, Nguyen decided to open Outdoor Cafe’s second location there. Tag’s Cafe previously operated in the same location before shuttering its doors in February.

Jennifer Nelson, a first-time customer at Outdoor Cafe, said she was “bummed” that Tag’s closed, but decided to give Outdoor Cafe a try. She ordered the chicken banh mi sandwich and matcha milk tea. Nelson appreciated that the cafe offers both indoor and outdoor seating, she said.

Lea Santos, a manager at Outdoor Cafe, said that it took about half a year of work before they officially opened. Santos has been with Outdoor Cafe for five years and said social media and word of mouth have helped its second location grow.

The Evanston cafe’s menu is similar to that of the Chicago location, offering many of the same food and drink options, such as bagel sandwiches and banh mi sandwiches. Outdoor Cafe also serves Vietnamese coffee – the cafe’s “trademark,” according to Santos.

The coffee and matcha drinks are among the most popular items on the menu, Santos said. Outdoor Cafe’s matcha drinks range from matcha lattes to matcha bubble tea smoothies.

First-time customer Cici Valenti ordered a taro latte and classic banh mi sandwich while checking out the new cafe.

“It’s nice to see Asian representation on Central Street,” Valenti said.

The cafe’s menu is still a work in progress. At the Chicago location, customers stay to study and play board games. A lot of the Chicago customers are students since the cafe is surrounded by schools, Santos said.

The Evanston cafe is in a more residential area and caters more to members of the neighborhood rather than students.

“This one is more in and out, but [Nguyen] is trying to incorporate more of the same ambience as the other place,” Santos said.

Since it opened, Outdoor Cafe in Evanston has started creating a regular customer base. The cafe is typically busiest between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to Santos, but is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Nelson enjoyed the clean, kid-friendly atmosphere of the cafe which made her want to come back, she said.

“The idea of banh mi and boba tea being on Central Street really excited me, and I like that there are some interesting offerings that a lot of other cafes around here don’t have,” Nelson said.

