Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Outdoor Cafe’s Evanston location builds momentum on Central Street

Regan Huizenga/The Daily Northwestern
Outdoor Cafe opened its second location at 2012 Central St. in June.
Regan Huizenga, Assistant City Editor
September 25, 2025

Evanston resident Kevin Nguyen’s Outdoor Cafe, which specializes in boba tea and sandwiches, opened on Central Street at the end of June.

After running his first location on Chicago’s West Bryn Mawr Avenue for several years, Nguyen opted to expand his market northward with an additional cafe in Evanston. 

Nguyen sends his children to St. Athanasius School near Outdoor Cafe’s Evanston location. Since his family already lived and attended school in the area, Nguyen decided to open Outdoor Cafe’s second location there. Tag’s Cafe previously operated in the same location before shuttering its doors in February.  

Jennifer Nelson, a first-time customer at Outdoor Cafe, said she was “bummed” that Tag’s closed, but decided to give Outdoor Cafe a try. She ordered the chicken banh mi sandwich and matcha milk tea. Nelson appreciated that the cafe offers both indoor and outdoor seating, she said.  

Lea Santos, a manager at Outdoor Cafe, said that it took about half a year of work before they officially opened. Santos has been with Outdoor Cafe for five years and said social media and word of mouth have helped its second location grow.

The Evanston cafe’s menu is similar to that of the Chicago location, offering many of the same food and drink options, such as bagel sandwiches and banh mi sandwiches. Outdoor Cafe also serves Vietnamese coffee – the cafe’s “trademark,” according to Santos. 

The coffee and matcha drinks are among the most popular items on the menu, Santos said. Outdoor Cafe’s matcha drinks range from matcha lattes to matcha bubble tea smoothies.

First-time customer Cici Valenti ordered a taro latte and classic banh mi sandwich while checking out the new cafe.

“It’s nice to see Asian representation on Central Street,” Valenti said.

The cafe’s menu is still a work in progress. At the Chicago location, customers stay to study and play board games. A lot of the Chicago customers are students since the cafe is surrounded by schools, Santos said. 

The Evanston cafe is in a more residential area and caters more to members of the neighborhood rather than students. 

“This one is more in and out, but [Nguyen] is trying to incorporate more of the same ambience as the other place,” Santos said.

Since it opened, Outdoor Cafe in Evanston has started creating a regular customer base. The cafe is typically busiest between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to Santos, but is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Nelson enjoyed the clean, kid-friendly atmosphere of the cafe which made her want to come back, she said. 

“The idea of banh mi and boba tea being on Central Street really excited me, and I like that there are some interesting offerings that a lot of other cafes around here don’t have,” Nelson said. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @reganmichele215

Related Stories:

Korean-inspired shop Wafflavor creates sense of community among customers  

Family-owned bakery Mr. Cachito brings Venezuelan pastries to Evanston  

Baked in tradition: Button Bakery offers baked essentials to Main Street community 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Business
A woman stands in front of a panel of people with a crowd behind her.
Land Use Commission unanimously rebuts Popeyes permit
Wafflavor on Sherman Avenue
Korean-inspired shop Wafflavor creates sense of community among customers
A father, mother, and two daughters stand in front of the counter of a bakery.
Family-owned bakery Mr. Cachito brings Venezuelan pastries to Evanston
Two people stand in front of a green wall with multiple wall hangings, including pictures of 4 Suns after the fire.
4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen reopens, promotes Evanston wellness
A display case features baked treats with a shelf of different breads behind it
Baked in tradition: Button Bakery offers baked essentials to Main Street community
Thompson Payton reads a storybook on an orange couch to a small crowd.
Zora’s Place to be Evanston’s only Black woman-owned bookstore, set for grand opening in October
More in City
A clipboard with a school on it next to an iPad with a red “X” crossing it out.
Parents push for additional reductions in classroom technology use after D65 cellphone ban
The Foster School under construction behind a chain-link fence.
‘Uncharted waters’: Administrators, parents discuss plans for Foster School at forum
a man in front of a beach and building.
From ‘connector’ to ‘Survivor’: How Evanston’s Alex Moore found his fire as NU alum, D.C. communications director
Syringe on top of a virus, all on a blue background.
State health department releases fall vaccine guidelines
A train station with a sign that reads “Howard.”
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatens CTA federal funding, listing safety concerns
A crowd of people look at clipboards on a table.
Democratic candidates swarm Evanston Farmers’ Market with ‘Petitions & Produce’
More in Latest Stories
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid goes up for a block in a match earlier this season. Reid led NU with 16 kills against Indiana.
Volleyball: Northwestern drops Big Ten opener to Indiana in four sets
Leonardo DiCaprio stars as the film’s protagonist, Bob Ferguson, an ex-paramilitary who must face his past 16 years later.
Reel Thoughts: ‘One Battle After Another’ triumphs in the battle for 2025’s best movie yet
Hand Habits released its fourth album, “Blue Reminder,” in August.
Q&A: Songwriter-instrumentalist Meg Duffy discusses vulnerability, musical spontaneity in new album ‘Blue Reminder’
The relocation plan includes integrating Garrett’s library into Northwestern’s library and expanding student housing into Northwestern’s graduate residences.
Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary to move to South Campus in 2027
Five major new developments look to improve campus.
New developments over summer welcome students back to campus
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was indefinitely suspended Sept. 17, but this decision was reversed on Monday.
Comedy ‘is the first thing to go’: Students, faculty react to Jimmy Kimmel suspension, return