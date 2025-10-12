Finding your perfect fit through clubs!

Clubs are one of the most integral pillars of college life, and Northwestern’s Student Organizations and Activities counts more than 450 student associations and clubs active on campus. While it may seem daunting to survey and choose from this expanse of options, The Daily has compiled a comprehensive guide to help you find your perfect fit.

Finding your fit

Organization fairs are held at the start of each academic quarter, and are the best way to get to know NU’s hundreds of clubs. Typically hosted in the Norris University Center, members from each club will have booths with posters, snacks and information for prospective members. Club representatives may ask you to join their organization’s email list — called a listserv — or GroupMe and follow its social media to stay up-to-date on events.

You can also find out more information about specific organizations through their social media accounts or websites. Additionally, NU is launching a new organization directory, ‘Cats on Campus, later this summer, where you can search for club information, find events on campus and connect with other students with similar interests.

Clubs will often announce general meetings and information sessions through Instagram or their listservs. They’re fantastic opportunities to meet the people behind the organization, see their work and determine if the fit is right for you.

Entry requirements

Many NU clubs don’t require an application process. However, some arts-focused groups have auditions, club sports host try-outs and finance and consulting clubs have a rigorous recruitment process — entry requirements are entirely dependent on the club, and vary in competitiveness. No worries if you don’t get in on the first try; there are plenty of other clubs to explore!

Some NU clubs may require member dues if the University doesn’t fully fund their expenses, like travel, competitions and equipment.

Students who require assistance in paying these dues can apply for supplemental financial support via grants from the Student Activities Assistance Fund. SAAF runs on application cycles multiple times a quarter, which align with when the SOA expects most applications. Clubs may also fundraise through bake sales, events and Catalyzer, NU’s crowdfunding platform through Alumni Relations and Development.

If you’re interested in barrier-free clubs that do not require applications or fees, look out for “barrier-free” stickers at Org Fairs or ask club members about their application process.

Some iconic NU clubs

A&O Productions specializes in putting together live entertainment events on campus, including concerts, speakers and movie nights. Last year, A&O hosted SNL comedian Devon Walker, an end-of-year screening of Dazed and Confused, and artists Leon Thomas and Del Water Gap at the annual A&O Ball.

Mayfest Productions’ claim to fame is producing Dillo Day, the nation’s largest student-run music festival. It also hosts Battle of the Bands and Battle of the DJs to uplift student artists and recruit them into the Dillo lineup. Last year’s lineup included artists Natasha Bedingfield, Ravyn Lenae and Iann Dior.

Based on the hit CBS TV show “Survivor,” Survivor Northwestern recreates the teams, challenges and drama — no remote island needed. Students can participate as filmers, planners or competitors.

NU also offers a wide range of club sports, providing an avenue for exercise, teamwork and community for all. From fencing to swim to triathlon, there is sure to be a perfect team for you.

