Extra, extra!: Northwestern’s student publications

Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications has long held a reputation as one of the nation’s top journalism programs. But you don’t need to be a journalism student to start reporting, writing, producing and publishing here.

Across campus, more than 20 student-run publications offer opportunities for students of every background and academic interest to tell stories and report the news. Whether you’re passionate about sports, fashion, social justice or politics, there’s a newsroom for you. Here’s how to get involved:

Print publications

If you’re drawn to the written word, NU’s many print and online publications are a great place to begin — and you’re already here!

The Daily Northwestern is NU’s premier independent student newspaper and holds information sessions every quarter. The Daily publishes stories online five days a week and distributes a print edition every Wednesday. With desks covering campus, Evanston, arts and entertainment, sports, opinion and multimedia, The Daily offers something for everyone.

If you prefer magazine-style reporting, North by Northwestern might be the publication for you. NBN publishes longform features, creative writing and opinion pieces. NBN is known for its in-depth, magazine-style coverage and releases a print issue each quarter.

Looking for a print newsroom that fits your reporting niche? STITCH Magazine blends fashion, lifestyle and culture through essays and photo spreads online and in its quarterly print magazine. Inside NU specializes in sports reporting and game coverage, allowing students to cover NU’s Big Ten games and press conferences with press passes. Spoon University reviews food and offers restaurant and recipe recommendations.

Multimedia publications

Northwestern News Network is NU’s student-run television outlet. The Emmy-winning organization gives students hands-on experience producing video packages and full broadcasts. Some of the station’s shows include Northwestern News Report, Politicat, NNX and SportsNight.

For those interested in radio, WNUR is the place to be. NU’s non-commercial station broadcasts across the greater Chicago area on 89.3 FM. WNUR features music, pre-recorded talk shows, sports and live news.

Identity-based publications

Northwestern is home to a range of publications and chapters that amplify underrepresented voices and tell stories grounded in identity, community and culture.

BlackBoard Magazine is Northwestern’s only Black-interest student magazine, and a satellite publication of the National Association of Black Journalists. nuAZN is dedicated to telling Asian and Asian American stories across campus and the broader Chicago area in its quarterly magazine.

Her Campus blends lifestyle and service journalism with first-person writing, focusing on stories by and for women and nonbinary students. CRUSH Magazine is Northwestern’s LGBTQ+ interest publication, with the goal of telling stories not part of the mainstream media.

No matter your major or experience level, student media at Northwestern is open to all. You can connect with publications at the Fall Organization Fair, follow them on social media or reach out via email to get started.

Email: [email protected]

X: @BenShapiroMedia

