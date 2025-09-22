Meet the affinity groups on campus!

Northwestern is home to almost 100 different identity-based groups, serving a variety of groups across campus, from rural and small-town-based residents to Caribbean students to artists looking for a community of color. Many of these groups host shows every year, like the annual Celebrasia put on by Asian affinity organizations across campus, and host festivals like Latine-based Alianza, or invite quarterly or yearly speakers.

Advancement for the Undocumented Community supports undocumented students and students with undocumented families through informational workshops and panels, as well as interpersonal bonding events.

African Students Association hosts fashion shows, plays, an annual ball, movie nights, tournaments, parties and more for the African community on campus.

Alianza connects to the Latine students on campus through events like fundraisers, beach days and introductions to other Latine organizations.

Asian Pacific American Coalition is a sociopolitical organization that hosts open mics, quarterly speakers and informational dialogues for the Asian Pacific Islander community.

CaribNation uplifts Caribbean students by highlighting countries of the month, organizing carnival bands and other activities.

For Members Only supports the Black community on and beyond campus through intercollegiate Black cookouts, promoting Black artists on Dillo Day’s Second Stage and more.

International Student Association unites international students into a community that crosses cultural and religious backgrounds.

Middle Eastern North African Student Association elevates the MENA community through shows, workshops and events for its members.

MIXED Student Association connects multicultural students through potlucks, game nights and other social events, including an annual formal.

Northwestern Quest Scholars Network aims to welcome all first-generation, low-income students through supportive professional workshops and bonding events.

Northwestern University Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance creates zines, holds commemorations and puts on an annual Spring Quarter Pow Wow to support the Native and Indigenous community on campus and across the Midwest.

Rural and Small Towns Collective hosts socials and workshops to provide a space for students from more rural areas.

South Asian Students Alliance showcases performance groups on campus, such as Ahana Dance Group and a cappella troupe Brown Sugar, alongside organizing social events such as formals and mehendi nights.

Southeast Asian Alliance unites students from a variety of Southeast Asian communities on campus for quarterly events, on top of various nationally based individual organizations.

Vibrant Colors Collective is an arts organization supporting and producing art by people of color, including music, dance and theater.

Black and African affinity groups: Association of Kenyan Students, Moroccan Student Organization, Pan African Students’ Union, Strive

European affinity groups: Balkan Student Association, Greek American Legacy Association, Italian Association, Polish American Student Association, Ukrainian Club

Latine affinity groups: Bienestar, Brazilian Student Association

Asian affinity groups: Armenian Student Association, Chinese Students Association, Hong Kong Student Association, Indonesian Students’ Association, Japanese American Student Association, Jasmine Collective, Kaibigan, Korean American Student Association, Pakistani Students Association, Red Dot: Singapore Student Association, Taiwanese American Students Association, Thai Student Association, Turkish Student Association, Vietnamese Student Association

Religious organizations: Asian American InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, Destino, Northwestern Hillel, Hindu YUVA, Muslim-cultural Students Association

While these are mostly social groups, there are also opportunities to get involved with pre-professional development groups, such as the Black Mentorship Program, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Minority Association of Pre-Med Students and the Northwestern APIDA Pre-Law Association.

