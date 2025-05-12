Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show puts Filipino dance, music, food and folklore center stage

The magic of Filipino mythical creatures, music and traditional dances overtook Ryan Family Auditorium Saturday night during the Pinoy Show, a cultural show highlighting Filipino heritage.

Members of Kaibigan, Northwestern’s Philippine-American Student Association, showcased their culture through dance, skits and even a rap in a two-hour show inspired by Harry Potter. The show “Kai-ry Potter: The Pinoy Who Lived” culminated in a feast featuring traditional Filipino food on Tech Patio.

“I just hope people learn a little bit more about (Filipino culture) and have a taste of what it’s like to be Filipino,” McCormick senior and Pinoy Show co-Producer Sophia Tay said.

Students acted in skits that replaced the magical creatures of the wizarding world with figures in traditional Filipino folklore, bringing creatures like the shape-shifting aswang and the diwata, a spirit that protects nature, to life on stage.

Tay said writing the scripts allowed her to explore her creative side, which she rarely does as an engineering student, while also highlighting a new aspect of Filipino culture than previous Pinoy Shows have.

“We want to showcase that there is more to Filipino culture than just, you know, Olivia Rodrigo and Manny Pacquiao and all of these celebrities that people know,” Tay said. “So, with Harry Potter, what we’re trying to explore is Filipino folklore. So, introducing these Filipino mythical creatures and the stories that these creatures carry with them — that’s what we’re trying to convey to the audience.”

Gallery • 5 Photos Yaewon Woo/The Daily Northwestern Dancers in flowing red skirts and barong tagalog perform tinikling, a traditional Filipino bamboo dance.

The live scenes were interspersed with live music from Kai-Band, Medill sophomore Yumi Tallud, Weinberg senior Joel Reyes and NU Treblemakers.

Kaibigan members also performed traditional Filipino dances, including Sayaw sa Bangko, which translates to “dance on a bench,” and two performances of tinikling, a style of dance in which dancers perform complicated footwork while others move sticks back and forth beneath their feet.

McCormick freshman Rosita De Real participated in nearly every dance, and said she hopes audience members learned to recognize dance as an important part of culture and was grateful for the chance to explore her heritage this way.

“Usually, back at home, I don’t really have the chance to perform these traditional dances, so I’m glad I got the chance to do it here,” De Real said.

Tay was one of the producers managing the event. She said preparation started in Winter Quarter and ranged from logistical planning to dance choreography and script writing. The preparation continued through the day of the show, with a full dress rehearsal in the auditorium earlier that day.

Tay said the Class of 2025 is the first group of students since the COVID-19 pandemic to have four years of in-person Pinoy Shows. For her, watching the organization grow has been a highlight of her Kaibigan experience.

“The org was tiny, and it’s grown so much since then,” Tay said. “So, I just hope that after we graduate, the org can continue to grow and continue to put in as much effort into the shows as we have this year, because it’s definitely something to be very proud of.”

The event honored the outgoing seniors and featured the incoming Kaibigan internal president, Weinberg junior Donald Texeria, and external president, Weinberg junior Therese Mañego.

Although Mañego hasn’t officially started planning, she said she hopes to include more Indigenous dances from other regions of the Philippines next year.

For Mañego, Pinoy Show offers the chance for Kaibigan members to highlight their love for their culture.

“The show is just a way for us to express our cultural pride,” Mañego said. “And I hope people take away that we’re very proud to be Filipino.”

