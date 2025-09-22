Immerse yourself in NU’s vibrant theater scene

Coupled with the comedy and a cappella scene, student theater is one of the cornerstones of life for performance-minded students at NU. Whether you have been starring in productions from a young age, working behind the scenes or are even new to the medium entirely and wanting to get your start, there is a place for you in NU theater.

Through the Student Theatre Coalition, an umbrella organization servicing nine unique theatre boards and two dance groups, there are about 30 entirely student-run productions each year.

Arts Alliance

As the oldest student-run arts group, Arts Alliance has become one of the largest student arts organizations in the country. The group is committed to producing art that uplifts diverse stories and promotes accessibility.

Jewish Theatre Ensemble

Founded in 1995, this group aims to produce work that is rooted in both Jewish and universal themes. This past academic year, JTE productions included “The Oregon Trail” and “Urinetown.”

Lovers & Madmen

Lovers & Madmen produce shows that are either classics or classically inspired. Previous projects include “Assassins” and “Alice by Heart.”

Purple Crayon Players

This group’s performances are catered toward younger audiences with the goal of creating educational and engaging content. Last academic year, they put on performances such as “Seussical” and “Frog and Toad.”

Sit & Spin

Sit & Spin seeks to “expand the definition of theatre at Northwestern” by taking new approaches to existing work or putting on original productions. Recently, the group put on the performance art piece “Meet the Board.”

Vertigo Productions

Vertigo Productions is the only student theater organization that exclusively produces new student-written work. Vertigo just produced the student-written play “The Seagullman.”

Vibrant Colors Collective

This organization focuses on producing theater for groups who “have been historically silenced.” The Vibrant Colors Collective approaches its work through a multicultural lens.

WAVE Productions

This not-for-profit theater company produces “stories the campus needs.” Recently, WAVE produced “Bonnie and Clyde” as well as “BEOWULF: A Thousand Years of Baggage.”

There are also several other theater organizations students can join beyond the StuCo groups.

The Dolphin Show

The Dolphin Show presents the largest student-produced musical nationally. More than 150 undergraduates work on the annual show — which was “Cinderella” last year.

EighthDay Theatre

EighthDay Theatre is a Chinese theater club that puts on adaptations, plays and original works. This spring, EighthDay Theatre presented a Chinese adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Freshman Musical

As indicated by its name, the Freshman Musical is worked on and performed by freshmen and freshmen only. Last academic year, the Freshman Musical presented “Head Over Heels.”

Griffin’s Tale

Griffin’s Tale brings children’s very own stories to the stage. The group takes story submissions from local elementary schools and turns them into skits, songs and sketches.

The Panini Players

The Panini Players is NU’s Commedia Dell’arte troupe, a popular form of Italian theatre from the 16th to 18th century. Their performances feature comedy, improv and classic Italian costumes.

Seesaw Theatre

Originally founded under the name “Theatre Stands with Autism,” Seesaw Theatre was founded with the belief that “denying anyone access because of ability status is unacceptable.” Seesaw Theatre creates multi-sensory productions, where each viewer receives their own “adventure guide,” who acts as a one-on-one liaison through the show.

TBD

NU’s neo-futurism performance group, TBD, aims to put on performances that share their “thoughts and feelings as simply as possible so that it is more accessible to all audiences.” Ensemble members write and direct short plays, which are presented once a quarter.

The Waa-Mu Show

The Waa-Mu Show is a student-written, produced and performed musical. Started in 1929, the show is NU’s oldest theatrical tradition. During the 2025 season, the Waa-Mu Show put on four musicals during its “Arch Madness.”

Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

The Wirtz Center is run by the theatre department in the School of Communication. Wirtz executes a variety of performances, from new work premieres written by students in the MFA acting program to classic theater repertoire. Last year, the Wirtz Center staged works such as “Man of La Mancha.”

