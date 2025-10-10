Recaptured: Evanston Art Fest, Protests and Campus Events

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes multiple protests against President Trump and ICE, the local Big Arts Weekend, another win for Football and an adaptation of a Broadway show.

