Recaptured: Evanston Art Fest, Protests and Campus Events

Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
October 10, 2025
A ceramics artist in their studio filled with vases and supplies uses their rolling pin to smooth out a slab of clay.
Local artists participated in Evanston Made’s Big Art Weekend, showing off their crafts to the public last weekend. Some people participated in creative workshops to join in on the crafting.
Wallis Rogan/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes multiple protests against President Trump and ICE, the local Big Arts Weekend, another win for Football and an adaptation of a Broadway show. 

A large group of cast members, arranged in three rows, sing together. Some point towards the audience, and an actor winks.
A crowd lined up an hour in advance outside of Shanley Pavilion in hopes of getting a ticket to Arts Alliance’s Garden Party production of Stephen Schwartz’s “Pippin” last weekend. The musical, which originally debuted on Broadway in 1972, is a metatheatric story portraying the journey of Pippin, the young son of Charlemagne. (Liam Barrett/The Daily Northwestern)
A person holds a sign that says “TRUTH DECENCY COURAGE” with one hand and waves the American flag in the other facing toward the highway.
Over the past month, protesters gathered at I-94 overpasses every Friday to oppose Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the Chicago area. North Shore Says NO! began organizing these protests in September, following the Trump administration’s announcement of Operation Midway Blitz — a major immigration enforcement action that marked a surge in ICE activity around Chicago. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates a catch.
Northwestern took down Louisiana-Monroe 42-7 Saturday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, bumping NU to 12th in Big Ten standings. After a first-drive touchdown by the Warhawks (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt), the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) didn’t allow them to score for the remainder of the game. (Andrew Goldman/The Daily Northwestern)
Singer shot from below with fog surrounding him.
Sombr stopped at Radius Chicago for his “Late Nights & Young Romance” tour last week. The tour has been a hit since it started its North American leg in September. The tickets sold out quickly, causing him to update some of his venues to fit more people, including the Chicago show. (Dalton Hanna/The Daily Northwestern)
A group of people walking in a park. A sign reading “No Kings” is visible.
Over 80 community members gathered to protest President Donald Trump’s executive actions and the presence of ICE agents in the greater Chicago area Sunday. Pink Poster Club held a No Kings Family Rally at Raymond Park, and other residents partook in Hands Along Lake Michigan, led by Hands Off Kenosha, at Lighthouse Beach. (Anavi Prakash/The Daily Northwestern)
A man holds a sword out to block a hit from another fighter, who is lunging toward him with a sword out.
On sunny Friday afternoons at NU, foam swords clash against shields and other weapons as fighters duel each other on Deering Meadow. The fighters are part of the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society, a recreational sport club on campus. (Rachel Cheng/The Daily Northwestern)
Freshman defender Andrew Johnson punts the ball upfield.
Under Martin Stadium’s bright lights Tuesday evening, NU Men’s Soccer (6-4-1, 1-3-0 Big Ten) defeated Evansville 1-0 in a hard-fought game. Junior forward Peter Riesz scored the Wildcats’ singular goal in the 28th minute of the match. (Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern)
The backs of a crowd of people circled around the stairs of University Hall.
Holding Israeli flags, candles and flowers, about 75 community members gathered outside University Hall to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas. Hosted by Hillel, the memorial was held at 8 p.m. at the steps of University Hall. The vigil was held on Oct. 8 instead of Oct. 7 due to religious restrictions during the Jewish holiday Sukkot. (Cate Bouvet/The Daily Northwestern)

