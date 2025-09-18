Recaptured: ICE Protest, Deering reopening and Schill’s address

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the Pink Poster Club’s ICE protest, the reopening of Deering Library, former University President Michael Schill’s convocation address and an anti-abortion group protest.
Deering Library reopened this week after renovations closed the building for the entirety of the 2024-25 school year. Some parts of the library are actively being finished, but students are allowed in most of the building. A power outage briefly closed the facility on Thursday, but the issue has since been resolved. (Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern)
A group of anti-abortion activists staged a protest at The Arch on Wednesday, holding large posters with graphic images that left some students feeling unsettled. Around 10 protesters from Missionaries to the Preborn, a Milwaukee-based religious organization aiming to abolish abortion, passed out pamphlets condemning abortion and emergency contraceptives like the Plan B pill. (Nineth Kanieski Koso/The Daily Northwestern)
Michael Schill delivered an address at New Student Convocation on his last day as Northwestern’s president. His speech came less than two weeks after Schill announced he was resigning. (Cate Bouvet/The Daily Northwestern)
Adults and children attended the Pink Poster Club protest Monday evening. Over 100 people took part in the protest. (Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern)
Email: [email protected]
Related Stories: — The Quarter in Pictures – Spring 2025: From Evanston Elections to the 53rd annual Dillo Day
— Recaptured: Lacrosse championship game, Reflections Repertory Company’s spring show and the Undergraduate Research & Arts Exposition
— Recaptured: 53rd annual Dillo Day, McSA speaker event and 7th Ward Meeting