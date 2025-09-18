Recaptured: ICE Protest, Deering reopening and Schill’s address

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the Pink Poster Club’s ICE protest, the reopening of Deering Library, former University President Michael Schill’s convocation address and an anti-abortion group protest.

