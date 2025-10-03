Recaptured: Bias Training Protest, Concerts and Sports Wins

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes a protest against a mandated bias training, Rico Nasty and Hand Habits in concert, and big wins for Football, Volleyball and Women’s Golf.
Hand Habits, a band blending indie rock and folk, played at the Empty Bottle in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood Sunday night. The band played a few tracks from their latest album, “Blue Reminder,” along with songs from their previous album “placeholder” such as “what lovers do.” (Clara Martinez/The Daily Northwestern)
Northwestern Women’s Golf came out swinging in a tied-for-first-place finish at the Windy City Collegiate Classic, the team’s third tournament of their 2025-2026 schedule. Bolstered by strong showings by freshman Arianna Lau, senior Dianna Lee and sophomore Megan Meng, the Wildcats left the Glen View Club in Golf, Illinois in a tie with Duke for first place. (Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern)
Chef Remy Ruiz opened the doors to the Praline Cauldron — a French cafe of his own creation — for its first day last Friday morning. (Lucas Kubovchik/The Daily Northwestern)
Rico Nasty performed at Metro Chicago Wednesday, drawing an amped-up crowd that matched the energy of the performance. (Melody Xu/The Daily Northwestern)
Northwestern football defeated UCLA 17-14 Saturday. Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe took 27 carries for 119 rushing yards, both of which were career highs. (Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)
At Bookends & Beginnings, the motto is that books change minds. Since opening the store in 2014, owner Nina Barrett (Medill ’87) has believed that educational programming is the way to change minds and build community. (Regan Huizenga/The Daily Northwestern )
Northwestern volleyball defeated Oregon in a back-and-forth affair by a score of 25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 27-29, 15-10. It was the Wildcats’ first Big Ten win of the season. (Reese Lorton/The Daily Northwestern)
