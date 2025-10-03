Recaptured: Bias Training Protest, Concerts and Sports Wins

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes a protest against a mandated bias training, Rico Nasty and Hand Habits in concert, and big wins for Football, Volleyball and Women’s Golf.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Recaptured: Busker Fest, Chicago River Swimmers and Campus Construction

— Recaptured: ICE Protest, Deering reopening and Schill’s address

— The Quarter in Pictures – Spring 2025: From Evanston Elections to the 53rd annual Dillo Day