The Quarter in Pictures – Spring 2025: From Evanston Elections to the 53rd annual Dillo Day

Byline photo of Christina Lin
Byline photo of Dalton Hanna
Christina Lin, Marissa Fernandez, and Dalton Hanna
June 3, 2025
Wide shot of a part of campus with people sitting at picnic benches.
Dalton Hanna/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to The Daily’s second The Quarter in Pictures. We’ve chosen one photo from each week to represent Spring Quarter 2025 —- based on its visuals, community impact and ability to transport you into our photographer’s shoes.

Three voters stand in line facing two election judges behind a table.
Week 1: Residents headed to polls for Evanston’s consolidated elections on April 1. There were 24 polling locations that were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Daily’s photographers went to the polls to capture Election Day through their lenses. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
A person in a red cloak holds a sign that says “THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED.”
Week 2: Thousands gathered in Evanston and Chicago on April 5 to rally for the “Hands Off!” National Day of Action. Protestors demonstrated in response to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s policies and actions. (Emma Richman/The Daily Northwestern)
A person holds up an envelope while people behind them clap and hold signs.
Week 3: On April 17, Northwestern faculty and students joined the National Day of Action for Higher Education by hosting panels and rallies on campus. One event was held at the steps of Rebecca Crown Center where faculty presented a letter signed by over 400 faculty members to a University representative. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
B1G Ten trophy is held above players’ heads with streamers falling in the background.
Week 4: NU’s lacrosse team won the regular season Big Ten title after defeating Michigan 15-6 on April 17. (Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern)
A community member speaks into a microphone and points at the owner of the restaurant.
Week 5: About 50 community members protested outside of Table to Stix Ramen on April 26. The restaurant’s owner, Kenny Chou, apologized after following and threatening a Black patron on April 19 for not leaving a tip on a bill. A video of the incident went viral on X. (Jack Baker/The Daily Northwestern)
Five people interlink arms as they perform a signature “step.”
Week 6: NU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council hosted a “yard show” May 7 to celebrate NPHC, which is also known as the “Divine 9,” a council of historically African American fraternities and sororities. Held outside of Scott Hall, the event featured the stepping performances, a dance style where performers use their bodies as instruments. (Nola Williams/The Daily Northwestern)
A baseball player launches a pitch toward home plate.
Week 7: Graduate student Sam Hliboki led the Wildcats this spring with 65 strikeouts and 82.1 innings pitched. (Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern)
A singer holds a microphone toward their mouth and sings.
Week 8: Natasha Bedingfield headlined Dillo Day 2025. It was the 53rd Dillo Day with the theme Carnival Dillo. Bedingfield played her 2000s hits, including “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine.” (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
A person in uniform speaks into a microphone.
Week 9: On Memorial Day, over 100 Evanston community members gathered in Fountain Square to honor U.S. soldiers who died while serving in the armed forces. Greg Lisinski, former commander of Evanston American Legion Post 42, spoke at the ceremony. (Sophie Baker/The Daily Northwestern)

