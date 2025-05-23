Close-up of a person singing into a microphone.
Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern

Recaptured: 53rd annual Dillo Day, McSA speaker event and 7th Ward Meeting

May 23, 2025
Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the 53rd annual Dillo Day, ASG’s New Student Organization Funding Senate and this year’s Manfred H. Vogel Memorial Lecture in Judaic Studies. 

Two people sit in chairs talking in front of a screen
The Muslim-cultural Students Association hosted Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday. During the event, Ellison spoke about American politics, activism and his journey with Islam. (Lexi Newsom/The Daily Northwestern)
Three people stand around a table talking
The Evanston History Center hosted Col. Bree Fram Tuesday in partnership with the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. She is one of the highest ranking and longest serving openly transgender officers in the United States military. Fram delivered a lecture titled “Transgender Service in Turbulent Times” to about 35 community members. (Jack Baker/The Daily Northwestern)
Two actors hold up signs that read “Patria y vida” and “Tenemos hambre.”
“La Ventanita” provided a new twist on stories of immigration when it was performed on May 9 and 10. The play was produced by the Vibrant Colors Collective while written and directed by Communication sophomore Lux Vargas. (Allen You/The Daily Northwestern)
Person holding a notepad stands in front of a screen projecting a meeting.
Ald. Parielle Davis (7th) heard residents’ concerns, questions and suggestions during her first 7th Ward meeting Monday evening. Topics ranged from parking and Envision Evanston 2045 to Northwestern’s two stadiums, Ryan Field and the interim Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. (Marisa Guerra Echeverria/The Daily Northwestern )
People hold up their phones and cheer
Rapper Skaiwater was one of four performers on the For Members Only stage. The other three artists who performed on the FMO stage were Amarji King, Giift and 41. (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
Person stands in front of a screen that reads “Questions That Help Determine if Criticism of Israel is Antisemitic”
University of California, Berkeley history and Jewish studies Prof. Ethan Katz spoke at this year’s annual Manfred H. Vogel Memorial Lecture in Judaic Studies Monday. Katz emphasized the use of history as a tool to unpack the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Ashley Wei/The Daily Northwestern )
Two people talk while standing in front of a desk.
The Associated Student Government allocated nearly $15,000 to twelve newly-formed student groups Wednesday night during its New Student Organization Funding Senate. Reality dating show “Unscripted Love” was the group that received the most funding with $2,151. (Miguel Tsang/The Daily Northwestern)

 

