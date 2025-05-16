Recaptured: Lacrosse NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show and Spoonfest

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes scenes from Northwestern baseball’s final home game this season, Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show and the groundbreaking ceremony of Kellogg’s new building.

