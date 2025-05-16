Categories:

Recaptured: Lacrosse NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show and Spoonfest

Byline photo of Christina Lin
Christina Lin, Marissa Fernandez
May 16, 2025
Player celebrating a goal with fans in the background.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes scenes from Northwestern baseball’s final home game this season, Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show and the groundbreaking ceremony of Kellogg’s new building.

Two dancers leap between bamboo poles while other performers kneel or dance in the background.
Kaibigan hosted the 24th annual Pinoy Show “Kai-ry Potter: The Pinoy Who Lives” at Ryan Family Auditorium Saturday night. The cultural show was inspired by Harry Potter and featured dances, skits and a rap performance. (Yaewon Woo/The Daily Northwestern)
A hitter swings his bat.
Northwestern baseball went against Valparaiso on Tuesday afternoon. In the final home game, the ’Cats broke the team single-season home run record and won 12-4 over their opponents. (Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern)
A person covered in yellow light flips their hair while dancing.
Northwestern’s Korean American Student Association showcased Korean culture through musical numbers, dances and skits in their show “sKuid gAmes.” The Friday event ended with headliner khai dreams performing songs like “Sunkissed” and “Fantasy.” (Kate Pollot/The Daily Northwestern)
Person holds up a poster depicting a menorah and the word “dissent” along with various statements about the role of dissent in Judaism.
Evanston Township High School teacher Andrew Ginsberg was reprimanded by school administrators over a ‘Jewish acts of dissent’ poster. Eighteen community members, including parents, students and Ginsberg himself, signed up to speak at the ETHS District 202 Board of Education meeting on Monday. Many speakers invoked their own Jewish identities to criticize the administrators’ decision. (Jack Baker/The Daily Northwestern )
A student model in a blue dress walks the runway while the audience sits behind her.
UNITY Charity Fashion Show hosted its annual fashion show Thursday at Artifact Events in Chicago. Centered around the theme of myths, the show highlighted talent from students and alumni. (Trois Francoise Ono/The Daily Northwestern)
A person in a black zip-up stands inside a wooden food truck.
NU’s Spoon University chapter hosted its annual Spoonfest Friday at NU Arts Circle. Students had the chance to try food from a variety of Evanston restaurants and student organizations.
(Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern )
People stand on a stage with shovels and hard hats.
University President Michael Schill and Board of Trustees members attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Kellogg’s new building Wednesday. The new building will replace the Allen Center and is slated for completion by Fall 2027. (Jerry Wu/The Daily Northwestern )

 

