Recaptured: A&O Ball, NU National Pan-Hellenic Council’s yard show and Dale Duro’s spring show

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes photos from the Waa-Mu show, the Evanston Maker’s Market and Northwestern’s Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance’s annual Pow Wow.
The first annual NU National Pan-Hellenic Council “yard show” took place outside Scott Hall on Wednesday evening. The show celebrated all of the NPHC, also known as the “Divine 9,” a council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities. (Nola Williams/The Daily Northwestern)
The Waa-Mu Show, Northwestern’s oldest theatrical tradition, premiered its 94th show, “Arch Madness,” in Cahn Auditorium on Friday. The show featured four NU-themed student-written musicals: “Tess Times Two,” “Barb-Eek!,” “Treble in the Air” and “Robot Revolution.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
A&O Productions’ annual Ball last Thursday night filled up both the ground and balcony levels of Metro Chicago. Student opener Widemouth, opener Del Water Gap and headliner Leon Thomas took to the stage for three hours. The tickets for A&O Ball sold out the same day they were released. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
NU’s Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance’s fourth annual Pow Wow was held at Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday afternoon. Over a thousand NU students and Indigenous community members from across the Midwest gathered to celebrate Indigenous culture and community. The theme of this year’s Pow Wow was “Honoring our Relatives.” (Dalton Hanna/The Daily Northwestern)
Evanston’s Maker’s Market featured handcrafted jewelry, artisanal goods and homemade items made by local vendors and community members. Vendors paid between $30 and $150 for a booth. (Ben Shapiro/The Daily Northwestern)
Dale Duro Latin Dance company’s spring show this year, “Mensajes de Amor,” centered on different types of love, including love between people and love for Latin American culture. The show took place last Friday and Saturday and featured performances from various countries and genres. (Miguel Tsang/The Daily Northwestern)
The Medill School of Journalism and One Book Northwestern invited Native American journalist Dana Hedgpeth to speak at the McCormick Foundation Center Tuesday evening. Hedgpeth spoke about her experience uncovering horrors at Native American boarding schools. (Sasha Draeger-Mazer/The Daily Northwestern)
