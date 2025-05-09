Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Recaptured: A&O Ball, NU National Pan-Hellenic Council’s yard show and Dale Duro’s spring show

Christina Lin and Marissa Fernandez
May 9, 2025
Categories:

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes photos from the Waa-Mu show, the Evanston Maker’s Market and Northwestern’s Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance’s annual Pow Wow.

Five people interlink arms as they perform a signature “step.”
The first annual NU National Pan-Hellenic Council “yard show” took place outside Scott Hall on Wednesday evening. The show celebrated all of the NPHC, also known as the “Divine 9,” a council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities. (Nola Williams/The Daily Northwestern)
People stand on a stage.
The Waa-Mu Show, Northwestern’s oldest theatrical tradition, premiered its 94th show, “Arch Madness,” in Cahn Auditorium on Friday. The show featured four NU-themed student-written musicals: “Tess Times Two,” “Barb-Eek!,” “Treble in the Air” and “Robot Revolution.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
A person performs on a stage in front of a crowded room.
A&O Productions’ annual Ball last Thursday night filled up both the ground and balcony levels of Metro Chicago. Student opener Widemouth, opener Del Water Gap and headliner Leon Thomas took to the stage for three hours. The tickets for A&O Ball sold out the same day they were released. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
A group of Native American dancers steps into the arena in full regalia.
NU’s Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance’s fourth annual Pow Wow was held at Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday afternoon. Over a thousand NU students and Indigenous community members from across the Midwest gathered to celebrate Indigenous culture and community. The theme of this year’s Pow Wow was “Honoring our Relatives.” (Dalton Hanna/The Daily Northwestern)
A table with knives on display up for purchase.
Evanston’s Maker’s Market featured handcrafted jewelry, artisanal goods and homemade items made by local vendors and community members. Vendors paid between $30 and $150 for a booth. (Ben Shapiro/The Daily Northwestern)
A person flips in front of a bright pink background.
Dale Duro Latin Dance company’s spring show this year, “Mensajes de Amor,” centered on different types of love, including love between people and love for Latin American culture. The show took place last Friday and Saturday and featured performances from various countries and genres. (Miguel Tsang/The Daily Northwestern)
Dana Hedgpeth sits in a chair onstage during a discussion.
The Medill School of Journalism and One Book Northwestern invited Native American journalist Dana Hedgpeth to speak at the McCormick Foundation Center Tuesday evening. Hedgpeth spoke about her experience uncovering horrors at Native American boarding schools. (Sasha Draeger-Mazer/The Daily Northwestern)

Email: [email protected]

 

Related Stories:

Recaptured: May Day protests, ‘BOOMSHAKA: after hours’ and a record breaking baseball win

Recaptured: Holi celebration, protests against Social Security cuts and a baseball win

Recaptured: Lacrosse wins on Senior Day, Code It! Challenge and A&O spring speaker

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Cage’s surfer character overcomes his masculinity crisis only after joining a cult.
‘The Surfer’ confronts masculinity through paranoia-ridden beach trip
A storefront advertises a Mediterranean restaurant.
Olive Mediterranean Grill to return to downtown Evanston after pandemic closure
Three students cheer in front of a blue sky.
Natasha Bedingfield announced as Dillo Day headliner
Cats Corner: Lacrosse heads to NCAA tournament, hoping to clinch national title
Cats Corner: Lacrosse heads to NCAA tournament, hoping to clinch national title
An illustration of a pen signing a letter on a blue background.
Northwestern Faculty Senate joins Big Ten peers, signs Mutual Defense Compact
Three men in tank tops and camo pants dance on a small stage.
Northwestern NPHC hosts first annual yard show in celebration of Black Greek life
More in Photo
A person dressed in a wildcat costume raises their arms in front of an arch.
Gallery: Waa-Mu Show celebrates 94 years with ‘Arch Madness’
Back of a person’s head holding a sign that says “DEMOCRACY IS ON THE LINE.”
Recaptured: May Day protests, ‘BOOMSHAKA: after hours’ and a record breaking baseball win
A multimedia presentation where multiple TV screens showcase people wearing gas masks. On each screen, the people are also surrounded by smoke.
Captured: EXPO CHICAGO Contemporary Art Fair returns to Navy Pier
Players surround home plate as a player runs to score.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern wins series over Wisconsin in walk-off fashion
A close-up of a drummer whipping their hair.
Gallery: From parties to slumber parties, ‘Boomshaka: After Hours’ explores different ways to drum and dance the night away
Four dancers strike the same pose.
Recaptured: Holi celebration, protests against Social Security cuts and a baseball win
More in Recaptured
Six people stand in two equal lines in front of an orange background.
Recaptured: Lacrosse wins on Senior Day, Code It! Challenge and A&O spring speaker
A person in a red cloak holds a sign.
Recaptured: “Hands Off!” demonstrations, NU Dance Marathon and spring sports wins
Man stands in front of a podium
Recaptured: The first week of Spring Quarter in photos