Recaptured: A&O Ball, NU National Pan-Hellenic Council’s yard show and Dale Duro’s spring show

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes photos from the Waa-Mu show, the Evanston Maker’s Market and Northwestern’s Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance’s annual Pow Wow.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Recaptured: May Day protests, ‘BOOMSHAKA: after hours’ and a record breaking baseball win

— Recaptured: Holi celebration, protests against Social Security cuts and a baseball win

— Recaptured: Lacrosse wins on Senior Day, Code It! Challenge and A&O spring speaker