The Mee-Ow Band played at Evanston SPACE Tuesday night. Their 20-song setlist included “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Misery Business” by Paramore and “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.
Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern

Recaptured: Lacrosse championship game, Reflections Repertory Company’s spring show and the Undergraduate Research & Arts Exposition

Marissa Fernandez, Assistant Photo Editor
May 31, 2025
Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes The Mee-Ow Band’s performance at Evanston SPACE, a Memorial Day celebration and the Rock Climbing Club at Northwestern.

Man speaks into a microphone.
More than 100 community members gathered Monday in Fountain Square to honor U.S. soldiers who died while serving the armed forces on Memorial Day. Speakers included Christine Candelario, the commander of Evanston American Legion Post 42, and Mayor Daniel Biss. (Sophie Baker/The Daily Northwestern)
Person talks and points at a presentation board.
The Undergraduate Research & Arts Exposition featured more than 200 presentations on topics such as American history, neuropsychiatric diseases and marine life. The event was hosted by Northwestern’s Office of Undergraduate Research. (Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern)
Three dancers in stand with their arms raised in front of them.
Reflections Repertory Company held its first ever spring show Friday and Saturday. The show, titled “Rendezvous,” showcased 20 dances and featured one guest performance each show — including K-Dance, SigO A Capella and Typhoon Dance Troupe. (Marissa Fernandez/The Daily Northwestern)
A Northwestern lacrosse player wearing black runs into a lacrosse player wearing blue.
No. 3 Northwestern lost to No. 1 North Carolina 12-8 in Sunday’s national lacrosse championship game. Despite the loss, graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer set a school record with 17 saves in one game. (Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern)
People hold on to various boulders on a rock climbing wall.
The Rock Climbing Club at Northwestern hosts weekly social climbing events and quarterly outdoors trips. The group also became a club sport this year. (Natalie Kim/The Daily Northwestern )
A band plays on stage.
Walter played before the Mee-Ow Band took the stage. They covered six songs, opening with “South of the River” by Tom Misch. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)

 

Email: [email protected]

 

